Love Is Blind season 3: release date and everything we know about the reality dating series

With season 2 only able to produce two married couples, both of which the announced their plans for divorce, there is a lot of anticipation heading into Love Is Blind season 3 that contestants this go around will be able to find their forever soulmate.

When the series first premiered in 2020, viewers flocked to the show and its novel idea of forcing individuals to develop connections with one another without them knowing what the other person looks like. Given the importance many people place on physical attraction when it comes to dating, there was some skepticism that an experiment of this magnitude could actually work. But then, Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed emerged as a fan-favorite couple and a lasting success story for the series.

As fans prepare to jump head first into a brand new installment of the series, here’s everything we know about Love Is Blind season 3.

By the way, don't forget to tune into Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 to get a glimpse into what happened with the couples.

Love Is Blind season 3 premieres in the US and the UK on Wednesday, October 19, on Netflix. This season consists of 12 new episodes.

What is Love Is Blind season 3 about?

As with prior seasons of the show, Love Is Blind season 3 continues to place contestants in a dating experiment in which they are forced to make love connections with people they don’t get the pleasure of seeing face to face first. Their only initial interactions occur in the show’s infamous pods. However, once a pair feels they’ve found the "one" and agree to effectively get engaged, they then are able to meet in person and start the real work of their relationship.

Who is in the Love Is Blind season 3 cast?

Netflix hasn’t released the names of the new cast just yet. However, when Netflix site Tudum (opens in new tab) asked series creator Chris Coelen what he was most excited about viewers seeing with the new cast, he stated:

"I think what's exciting about this season is that people are very, very... Well, I was going to say people are very, very real — not everybody on this cast is very, very real, which we have some fun with. We just try to be authentic. The majority of the cast is very authentic and that leads to stories in really exciting directions."

We’ll pass along an update with the new cast members as that information becomes available.

Who are the Love Is Blind season 3 hosts?

Married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey return to Love Is Blind hosting duties. Nick has long been the frontman for boy band 98 Degrees and has made a few TV guest appearances in shows like Charmed and Hawaii Five-0. Vanessa currently stars as Jane Tennant in NCIS: Hawai'i and has also been featured in TV series like Call Me Kat and American Housewife.

Is there a Love Is Blind season 3 trailer?

While an official Love Is Blind season 3 trailer hasn’t been released, Netflix has debuted a teaser. From the look of things, the show has moved on from gold wine glasses to gold shot glasses.

How to watch Love Is Blind season 3

Love Is Blind is a Netflix original series. Those hoping to tune into the new episodes need a subscription to the streaming giant. Currently, Netflix offers a few options and prices for those looking to join the platform.