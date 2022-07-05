NCIS: Hawai’i season 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the NCIS spinoff

NCIS: Hawai’i has gone from freshman drama to one of the most popular shows on CBS since its premiere in fall 2021, which has many fans excited for NCIS: Hawai’i season 2. The NCIS spinoff was one of the top new dramas on network TV last year. Will the new season be able to continue that success with viewers?

It’s not just CBS and fans of the show that are excited about the return, but the island of Oahu as well, where the show is filmed. When production began on NCIS: Hawai’i season 2, members of the cast and production were given a traditional Hawaiian blessing, including traditional royal maile leis, the Oli Aloha welcoming chant and Pule Ho’oku’u (a closing prayer).

With that to help kick things off, NCIS: Hawai’i season 2 is raring to go this fall. Here is everything we know about the latest season.

NCIS: Hawai’i season 2 is coming to TV on Monday, September 19, airing at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS. This is the same time slot that the show had for its first season and it is once again following its sibling series, NCIS, which airs at 9 pm ET/PT.

Those who can’t watch the latest NCIS: Hawai’i episodes live are going to be able to watch them on-demand via Paramount Plus the day after they air (Tuesdays).

There is no UK release date for season 2. In fact, NCIS: Hawai’i season 1 hasn’t even made its way to UK viewers yet. If/when it does, it could end up on Disney Plus (where all seasons of NCIS currently are) or Paramount Plus, which is now available in the UK.

Who is in the NCIS: Hawai’i season 2 cast?

The entire main cast of NCIS: Hawai’i is coming back for season 2, led by Vanessa Lachey. Lachey plays the head of the NCIS team in the show, Jane Tennant. The rest of the actors that make up her team include Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik and Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler.

Other actors that appeared in NCIS: Hawai’i season 1 have not yet been confirmed to return, nor have any new additions to the cast been mentioned.

What is the NCIS: Hawai’i season 2 plot?

There are no details yet as to what some of the storylines for NCIS: Hawai’i season 2 may be, but as a procedural we can guess that while some season-long arcs may be present (like the relationship drama between Jane and Captain Joe Milius), many of the episodes will be contained to single cases solved within the hour-long episode.

But if you want a quick rundown of what you can expect with NCIS: Hawai’i, here is the synopsis for the show from CBS:

"Jane Tennant is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. She and her team balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself. This NCIS: Hawai'i team is a skilled mix of mainland transplants who’ve relocated to the tranquility of the Pacific and wizened locals who know their mahalo from kapu."

Is there an NCIS: Hawai’i season 2 trailer?

It’s too early for a trailer for NCIS: Hawai’i season 2, but we’ll update this page when one becomes available.

How to watch NCIS: Hawai’i

Airing on CBS, the latest episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i are available to anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription service or a TV antenna. Those who subscribe to live TV streaming services carrying CBS, which include FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, can also watch the latest episodes live.

The streaming option for NCIS: Hawai’i is just Paramount Plus, but the service has both live and on-demand availability. To watch the show live, you must be subscribed to Paramount Plus’ premium, ad-free package, but the ad-supported one still carries the show on-demand the day after it airs on TV.

There is no info on where NCIS: Hawai’i is available to stream in the UK at this time.