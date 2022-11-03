Love Is Blind’s SK stuns fans with wedding day decision

As Love Is Blind season 3 soldiered on, it was time for the first wedding of SK and Raven. So far in the episodes, the couple has been one that viewers didn’t have too many concerns about whether or not they would make it down the aisle. Sure, Raven wasn’t the most affectionate with SK in the beginning and Bartise and Raven shared an intense connection in the pods, but somehow the bond between Love Is Blind’s SK and Raven emerged as one of the strongest of the season as episodes continued to air. Then came the day of their wedding.

In the midst of the couple’s ceremony, they each take the time to share their vows. SK kicks things off and says:

"Raven-Michelle, you make me feel like a champion. Not just any champion, but the one with the biggest prize of all. You are my biggest prize. Choosing you was a very easy decision for me. I fell in love with your mind first and your incredible beauty was just icing on the cake. I love you…"

SK’s words bring tears to Raven’s eyes and actually touch viewers watching at home. That’s why when he’s asked if he takes Raven to be his wife, it seems safe he'll simply say "I do." Unfortunately, in a Love Is Blind shocker, he answers, "I do not." He literally leaves the wedding guests speechless (his own mother’s jaw drops to the floor).

He goes on to explain, "Today, Raven, we both know how we feel about each other. I love you… However, we have a very unique and complex set of circumstances. I feel like today is not the best time for us to do this."

In response to the news, Raven gracefully hugs SK with a smile on her face. Although, on the way out she mumbles to herself, "What’s wrong with me? And I never want to have another wedding."

Speaking to the camera, SK shares that there were so many unanswered questions he had about his relationship with Raven. He even points to the fact he didn’t feel she was flexible about moving to California with him when he heads off to school.

What makes all of this baffling is the fact that throughout the entire season, SK was one of the few season 3 men that viewers weren’t chastising Love Is Blind producers on social media for (viewers are not feeling the casting this time around). So no one could have expected him to break Raven’s heart at the altar, especially given the show didn’t really tease that he had that much apprehension about marrying her. One would think he could have been more vocal about his concerns before the day of the wedding.

On a side note, kudos to SK’s mom for going to check on Raven after all of this went down.

Fans react to Love Is Blind’s SK wedding day decision about Raven

It looks like fans are not fanning over SK at the moment. However, they seem to love his mother.

People like SK are scary. Cause they seem so calm and happy and don’t complain much, but deep down they are stewing on the things that’s bothering them. He didn’t really communicate all the issues as make or break to raven. #loveisblind #loveisblind3November 2, 2022 See more

naaaah men on this season of love is blind are psychopats. you're telling me sk stood there all smiles listening to raven pouring her heart out AND CRYING and then he was like "no, I'm not marrying you" after convincing her every day how much he wants her to be her husbandNovember 2, 2022 See more

Sk’s mom is such a Gem for the compassion and acceptance she showed towards Raven. She was the best person all season! Honestly a dream mother in law. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind3 pic.twitter.com/NTZrAGxcj6November 3, 2022 See more

the way raven went from my least favourite person to my all time fave on this show like i was BAWLING with her when sk's mom came to comfort her after sk said no #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/XW6QZMshQDNovember 2, 2022 See more

SK’s response on wedding day is literally my biggest disappointment of the whole show. Raven was your “treasure” this whole time. You’ve been molding her to fit your culture and she’s happily obliged and you ditch her? I’m done. #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlindS3 pic.twitter.com/i2J5QiOBb5November 2, 2022 See more

It seems like SK was patient, broke down Raven’s walls and made her fall in love with him only to leave her in tears after saying “I do not”. The way Raven said, “what’s wrong with me? I never wanna have another wedding” 😔💔… he opened her up only to leave. #LoveIsBlindNovember 3, 2022 See more

Honestly the star of the season is SK's beautiful mother. I really appreciate how she made Raven comfortable always #LoveIsBlind3 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/gaYH2ylJiONovember 2, 2022 See more

Love Is Blind season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.