Love Is Blind’s SK stuns fans with wedding day decision

By Terrell Smith
published

Viewers can’t believe the last-minute stunt he pulled on Raven.

Raven and SK at their wedding ceremony in Love Is Blind season 3
Raven and SK on Love Is Blind season 3 (Image credit: Netflix )

As Love Is Blind season 3 soldiered on, it was time for the first wedding of SK and Raven. So far in the episodes, the couple has been one that viewers didn’t have too many concerns about whether or not they would make it down the aisle. Sure, Raven wasn’t the most affectionate with SK in the beginning and Bartise and Raven shared an intense connection in the pods, but somehow the bond between Love Is Blind’s SK and Raven emerged as one of the strongest of the season as episodes continued to air. Then came the day of their wedding. 

In the midst of the couple’s ceremony, they each take the time to share their vows. SK kicks things off and says: 

"Raven-Michelle, you make me feel like a champion. Not just any champion, but the one with the biggest prize of all. You are my biggest prize. Choosing you was a very easy decision for me. I fell in love with your mind first and your incredible beauty was just icing on the cake. I love you…"

SK’s words bring tears to Raven’s eyes and actually touch viewers watching at home. That’s why when he’s asked if he takes Raven to be his wife, it seems safe he'll simply say "I do." Unfortunately, in a Love Is Blind shocker, he answers, "I do not." He literally leaves the wedding guests speechless (his own mother’s jaw drops to the floor). 

He goes on to explain, "Today, Raven, we both know how we feel about each other. I love you… However, we have a very unique and complex set of circumstances. I feel like today is not the best time for us to do this."

In response to the news, Raven gracefully hugs SK with a smile on her face. Although, on the way out she mumbles to herself, "What’s wrong with me? And I never want to have another wedding." 

Speaking to the camera, SK shares that there were so many unanswered questions he had about his relationship with Raven. He even points to the fact he didn’t feel she was flexible about moving to California with him when he heads off to school. 

What makes all of this baffling is the fact that throughout the entire season, SK was one of the few season 3 men that viewers weren’t chastising Love Is Blind producers on social media for (viewers are not feeling the casting this time around). So no one could have expected him to break Raven’s heart at the altar, especially given the show didn’t really tease that he had that much apprehension about marrying her. One would think he could have been more vocal about his concerns before the day of the wedding. 

On a side note, kudos to SK’s mom for going to check on Raven after all of this went down. 

Fans react to Love Is Blind’s SK wedding day decision about Raven

It looks like fans are not fanning over SK at the moment. However, they seem to love his mother. 

Love Is Blind season 3 is now streaming on Netflix

