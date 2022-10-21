Who is Love is Blind's Bartise and why are fans already fuming with him?

Whenever Love Is Blind returns to Netflix with new episodes, it never takes fans long to formulate opinions about the people they most adore in a season. So far, it looks like the audience has fallen head over heels for Alexa and Brennon as individuals and as a pair. However, as easily as fans develop affection toward cast members, they just as easily are ready to assign someone the title "villain" among the Love Is Blind season 3 cast. Case and point, Bartise Bowden.

Before we get into the events that led to his falling out with viewers, let’s take a look at who he is first.

Who is Love Is Blind's Bartise?

At the time when Bartise filmed Love Is Blind season 3, he was 25, making him one of the younger cast members. Now 27, he’s a senior analyst and still a huge fitness buff. Taking a look through his Instagram, fitness is actually a big part of his life, as he’s posted a number of videos of him working out. Check out his account.

When he came on the Netflix reality show, he came looking for someone to be his Ayesha Curry, as he listed NBA star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha as his #CoupleGoals. Whether or not he found that on the show based on what he did and the episode previews is still to be determined.

How did Bartise from Love Is Blind season 3 anger fans?

Starting out in the pods, Bartise was a big hit among Love Is Blind viewers. They found him handsome and charming and applauded him for being accomplished and knowing what he wanted in life in his mid-20s. Additionally, fans actually felt compassion for him as he sat in the pod opening up his heart to fellow castmate Raven, only for her to decide that it was the perfect time to do jumping jacks and work out. (To be fair, many fans felt compassion for him but they also couldn’t help but laugh at the incident.)

Bartise: This is the first time I’ve opened up to someone about my parents divorce Raven: #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/7brFD6GREZOctober 19, 2022 See more

Raven while Bartise is sharing his deepest life traumas #LoveIsBlind3 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/OO7Mkf7XKSOctober 19, 2022 See more

When it came time for the cast to make their proposals and Bartise popped the question to Nancy, they were happy for him and the couple. Especially when you add the fact that Nancy had a really tough time deciding between him and Andrew. As the newly cemented fiancés headed to their island resort vacation, Bartise and Nancy seemed to be in the running for this season’s "It" couple. Then came along the dreaded happy hour for the show’s romantic pairs to all meet and talk.

As soon as Bartise laid eyes on Raven, he couldn’t quite hide that he found her incredibly attractive and more "his type." While speaking in his confessional, he even referred to Raven as a "smoke show." That statement in itself is cringeworthy, because if Love Is Blind season 2 taught us anything, it's that eventually the cast will be seeing these episodes, and Nancy in particular would see her soon-to-be husband practically drooling over another woman. Oddly enough, that confessional mention of Raven seemed like nothing compared to what Bartise did next.

What has fans so riled up like a bee’s nest on social media is that as Bartise and Nancy were in bed talking about the discussions they had during the happy hour, he told her:

"I loved seeing Raven for the first time. Raven is like the typical girl I would go after in the real world. She came down, she’s wearing the tight clothes, I was like she’s a f***ing smoke show. She’s hot as sh*t."

He followed that up by saying he’s having feelings for multiple women, but he listened to his gut and chose Nancy. Poor Nancy, just sat in bed with a stone face and took his comments like a champ, not flinching. However, in her confessional, she definitely made her hurt feelings known.

Love Is Blind fans react to Bartise’s confession to Nancy about Raven

As showcased on Twitter, it’s clear Nancy wasn’t the only one upset by Bartise’s bedtime discussion about Raven. Next time, he may want to read the room and remember who he’s talking to before bluntly telling his fiancé he has feelings for another woman. Take a peek at what fans are saying on Twitter.

Bartise flipped as soon as he saw Raven, Nancy deserves sm better #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/pFiHUq4hMrOctober 19, 2022 See more

Nancy when Bartise says he’s physically attracted to Raven when they’ve just slept together for the first time. RUN NANCY. YOU DESERVE BETTER. #loveisblind #LoveIsBlinds3 pic.twitter.com/8QkEjuNdtaOctober 19, 2022 See more

Bartise didn't need to tell Nancy he thought Raven was a smoke show in her tight clothes.Nancy was sitting there like #LoveisBlind pic.twitter.com/gCgpTMB82POctober 20, 2022 See more

Bartise likes Raven cause she's hot. That's it. Raven acts like she is better than SK because she feels superior to him physically. It's sickening. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS3 #LoveIsBlind3October 20, 2022 See more

I’m crying at Nancy trying to shade SK about how grateful she is that she didn’t choose him (looks wise) and got Bartise instead, then Bartise saying “it’s the opposite for me” and going on a whole rant about how attractive he thinks Raven is. 😭😭😭😭 #LoveisBlind3 #LoveIsBlindOctober 20, 2022 See more

Love Is Blind season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.