Love Is Blind season 3 fans baffled by Andrew's fake crying scandal

Andrew Liu is in the midst of a fake crying scandal.

Love Is Blind season 3 has finally landed on Netflix and viewers have gone wild for an unlikely couple — Andrew Liu and his eye drops.

Andrew had bewildered fans in hysterics after he pulled out a bottle of eye drops during an interview and appeared to use them to make it look like he was crying, which sparked a fake crying scandal.

During his time on Love Is Blind season 3, the director of operations plus wildlife photographer struck up a connection with Nancy Rodriguez in the pods, which even led to him getting down on one knee and proposing to her.

However, she turned down his proposal and chose Bartise Bowden instead. Andrew was clearly heartbroken by the ordeal, so much so, that he was reduced to tears — kinda!

After the break up, Andrew seemed devastated during his interview, but an odd moment happened when he pulled out a bottle of eye drops.

As he sat down for his interview the producer asked him: "What are you thinking about?"

"Are you rolling?" he asked.

Andrew Liu proposed to Nancy Rodriguez but was turned down. (Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

The producer said they were, before Andrew replied: "Oh. Hang on," and took out some eye drops.

Andrew then put the eye drops into the eyes and went on to say how hurt he felt about the break up.

He then took out the eye drops again, as he asked the producer: "Is it okay that I'm doing this?"

"If your eyes are hurting you, by all means," the producer replied.

Andrew continued to apply a generous amount into his eyes and as the tears streamed down his cheeks he said: "I never thought I could care for someone that would bring me to tears."

Alas, the question remains — did Andrew actually use the eye drops as fake tears or does he just have dry eyes?

Puzzled fans couldn't stop laughing at the blunder and posted their amusement on Twitter...

Love Is Blind season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. Also, Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 is available to watch on the platform.