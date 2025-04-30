Netflix just added this trashy reality show — and it’s already my new TV addiction

Netflix has added a new reality show - and with all nine episodes dropping at the same time, Cheat: Unfinished Business should come with a warning, becasue it is seriously addictive!

The series puts a twist on conventional dating shows becasue instead of meeting someone new, this show brings eight ex-couples back together whose relationships have all been rocked by infidelity and attempts to help them.

Set in a beautiful villa, the show has hits of Love Island, as contestants hang around the pool in swimwear, discussing their failed relationships. While the couples are also invited to air their romance concerns in something called 'the Reckoning Room', which has serious Traitors vibes.

The villa has serious Love Island vibes. (Image credit: Netflix)

With each of the couples coming face to face for the first time in a while, each pair must air their confessions, reveal their infidelities, and convince one another that it is worth giving their relationship another chance.

But while some of the contestants arrive on the show knowing they have been cheated on, some are in for a shock when new twists are revealed that no one saw coming.

Some couples you will find yourself rooting for to reunite, while others you can see are definitely not a match made in heaven. But, over the course of the series, we will see the couples work through their relationship woes and decide if they have what it takes to make it work.

While the Reckoning Room feels like it could be in the Traitors. (Image credit: Netflix)

This is most definitely trashy reality TV at its very best - and if you are a fan of The Traitors and Love Island, then you're in for a treat.

Britain's Got Talent 2025 judge Amanda Holden hosts the show, but that isn't her only role. She is also there to hand out some sage advice and offer hugs to the heartbroken.

And, there is also hope for each couple as they attend sessions with relationship expert Paul Carrick Brunson, who is there to offer some professional advice on where each pair is going wrong.

Block out your evenings and dive in - this is a series that will have you hooked.

All nine episodes of Cheat: Unfinished Business are available on Netflix worldwide now.