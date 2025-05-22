Netflix's seductively dark comedy is one of the best binge-watches of 2025 so far — and you'll be begging for season 2

Sirens on Netflix has quickly become my new TV addiction, and with only five episodes in the series, this is binge-worthy drama at its very best.

The seductively dark comedy has landed on the streaming site as a box set, just waiting for viewers to devour it - and with a stellar cast including Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, and Kevin Bacon, this is a series not to be missed.

Usually, a new recommended box set means parting with a hefty amount of your time, with around 10 episodes in a series, you are looking at giving up a huge chunk of your evening to dedicate to a new show. But not Sirens. With only five episodes at just under an hour each, this series is more bingeable than most.

Perfect for fans of The White Lotus and The Perfect Couple, Sirens stars Meghann Fahy as Devon, a woman who goes to visit her younger sister Simone (played by House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock) at her lavish place of work after getting some upsetting family news.

But Devon quickly realises that she has more to worry about than her father's health when she witnesses her sister's seriously unsettling relationship with her very rich boss - a philanthropist and the wife of a billionaire who may (or may not!) be running some sort of cult. Oh, and did we mention she might also be a secret killer?

Told you it would have you hooked!

Michaela has cast a strange spell over Simone. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

Meghann plays Devon to perfection, with her character flitting from concerned older sister to troubled hot mess in moments, and just wait until you see Julianne Moore in her role as Michaela. She's cool, calm, and seriously eerie as she weaves her web of control around those who work for her.

On the outside, Michaela's estate oozes class and wealth, but behind the scenes, something much more sinister is going on. From banning carbs for the staff, making everyone sign NDAs and having the local police on side, there is something that just doesn't sit right with her and Devon is on a mission to work out what it is.

This is a series that will have you hooked, but not in a psychological thriller kind of way where you are desperate to know what happens next, but in an easy-watch, falling in love with the characters way, and I couldn't recommend it more.

All episodes of Sirens are available to watch worldwide on Netflix now.