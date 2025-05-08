Sirens: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Sirens is a deliciously dark Netflix comedy that is perfect for fans of The White Lotus and The Perfect Couple. The series stars Meghann Fahy as Devon, a woman who goes to visit her younger sister Simone at her lavish place of work after getting some upsetting family news.

But Devon quickly realises that she has more to worry about than her father's health when she witnesses her sister's unsettling relationship with her very rich boss - a philanthropist and the wife of a billionaire who may (or may not!) be running some sort of cult.

Series creator and executive producer Molly Smith Metzler says the role of Devon was made for Meghann Fahy: “I like to talk about Devon as the metronome of the show. She sets the pace, and especially the comedy. Casting Meghann was a gift from the heavens.”

Here's everything we know about Sirens on Netflix...

All five episodes of Sirens land on Netflix worldwide on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Milly Alcock as Simone and Julianne Moore as Michaela. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

Sirens plot

Devon is like a fish out of water when she arrives at Simone's place of work, and it doesn't take long for her to decide that her sister has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "Michaela’s cultish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive Labor Day weekend at the Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class."

Sirens cast

Sirens has an all-star lineup, but who does everyone play and where have you seen them before?

Here is everything you need to know...

Julianne Moore as Michaela Kell

Julianne Moore as Michaela. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

Michaela is a philanthropist, animal activist, and wife of billionaire Peter Kell. Her relationship with her assistant, Simone, strikes some as too close for comfort... especially Devon.

Meghann Fahy as Devon DeWitt

Meghann Fahy as Devon. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

The White Lotus and The Perfect Couple star Meghann plays Devon, who returns to her hometown on a downward spiral. She’s funny, resilient, and fiercely protective — especially of her younger sister Simone.

Milly Alcock as Simone DeWitt

Milly Alcock as Simone. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

You will recognise Milly from House of the Dragon and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. She plays Simone, Devon’s sharp and charming younger sister who hit the jackpot — working as a personal assistant to a billionaire.

Kevin Bacon as Peter Kell

Kevin Bacon as Peter Kell. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

Kevin needs no introduction after appearing in countless shows and movies over the years, including City on a Hill, MaXXXine and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Kevin plays Peter, who comes from old money and is the most important person in every room he enters. He’s an avid outdoorsman who secretly enjoys the occasional joint.

Also in the cast is...

Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, BlackBerry) as Ethan Corbin III: Ethan is a dear friend of the Kells and a lifelong bachelor who lives next door.

Felix Solis (The Forgotten, The Rookie) as Jose: Jose plays the role of humble gardener, but he’s actually the manager of Cliff House.

Bill Camp as Bruce DeWitt: Simone and Devon’s father, Bruce, is a Navy veteran who has recently been diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

Josh Segarra (Scream, Abbott Elementary) as Raymond: The proud manager of a restaurant franchise and Devon's longtime, on-and-off toxic boyfriend.

Trevor Salter (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) as Jordan: Rugged and handsome, Jordan is the captain of Ethan's yacht.

Britne Oldford (Dead Ringers, The Umbrella Academy) as Missy: The Kells' seasonal housekeeper hates the job and equally loathes the commute from the mainland.

Lauren Weedman (Hacks, Looking) as Patrice: Professional, tough, and no-nonsense, Patrice is the Kells' longtime personal chef.

Professional, tough, and no-nonsense, Patrice is the Kells’ longtime personal chef. Jenn Lyon (Claws, Dead Boy Detectives), Erin Neufer (Fellow Travelers, Julia) and Emily Borromeo (Blue Bloods, FBI: Most Wanted) play 'The Fates' - Cloe, Lisa, and Astrid - who speak as one and dress identically as a trio.

Is there a trailer for Sirens?

Yes, and in the trailer you can see Devon arriving to see Simone and finding her sister isn't quite the person she thought she knew...

Sirens | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Behind the scenes and more on Sirens

Sirens is based on series creator and executive producer Molly Smith Metzler's Elemeno Pea, which she wrote during her time at the Juilliard School.

Sirens is executive produced by Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie for LuckyChap, and Colin McKenna.

Metzler and LuckyChap’s previous series with Netflix, Maid, spent 14 weeks in the Global Top 10 TV list and reached the Top 10 TV list in 93 countries.

Nicole Kassell (Watchmen and The Baby) has also joined the project as director and executive producer.