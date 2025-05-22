Netflix adds a deliciously dark comedy with the best cast list I've seen this year
New Netflix show Sirens has an impressive all-star line-up.
Netflix has added Sirens, a new darkly seductive comedy with a stellar cast, making it a show you definitely don't want to miss.
Perfect for fans of The White Lotus and The Perfect Couple, the series stars Meghann Fahy as Devon, a woman who visits her younger sister Simone at her lavish place of work after getting some upsetting family news.
But Devon quickly realises that she has more to worry about than her father's health when she witnesses her sister's unsettling relationship with her ultra-rich boss - a philanthropist and the wife of a billionaire who may (or may not!) be running some sort of strange cult.
The series is set to be a huge hit, with just five episodes to binge in one box set, and a cast boasting some of the biggest names out there, including Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock and Kevin Bacon.
Meghann Fahy plays Devon to perfection, and when the character arrives at her sister's place of work, she is like a fish out of water and Simone is far from happy to see her estranged sibling.
However, it doesn't take long for Devon to decide that something isn't right about her sister's boss, Michaela Kell (played by Julianne Moore), and she sets about getting to the bottom of what is going on in the exclusive luxury estate where everyone seems terrified, carbs are banned and everyone has been forced to sign an NDA.
The series is set over Labour Day weekend, and as a wealthy group of guests (who Devon hilariously comments are all dressed like 'Easter eggs') descend on a beachside estate for a charity gala, Devon comes to believe Simone has been brainwashed by the people in her new life.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
But are they all mixed up in a murder - or two - and part of a sinister cult? Or is there more to unearth here than Devon could possibly imagine?
All five episodes of Sirens are available to watch worldwide on Netflix now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.