'Selling Tampa': release date, cast, trailer and everything we know
By Grace Morris
'Selling Tampa' is a spin-off series of the hit Netflix show 'Selling Sunset'.
Selling Tampa is bringing us some new queens of real estate in this spin-off of the hit series Selling Sunset.
The team at Allure Realty, an all-female and all-Black agency will be using their supreme girl boss power and expertise to sell glamorous and dream-worthy properties in sunny Florida.
As it’s a spin-off of Selling Sunset, we’re sure to expect plenty of drama, while the women juggle their busy work lives and hectic personal lives and of course be showing off their glowing personalities too.
Here’s everything we know about Selling Tampa…
'Selling Tampa' release date
Selling Tampa drops on Wednesday, Dec.15 on Netflix — so we don’t have too long to wait!
'Selling Tampa' cast
The glam real estate squad is led by military veteran Sharelle Rosado. The former US veteran started the luxury real estate agency Allure Realty in 2019 after receiving her license in 2017. Ever since, she has been the driving force of success, leading her ambitious team of Anne-Sophie Petit, Juawana Williams, Rena Frazier, Alexis Williams, Colony Reeves, Karla Giorgio, and Tennille Moore.
Talking to Estatenvy, Sharelle said, “We are excited to highlight the beautiful city and beautiful agents here in Tampa. We had a few producers reach out to us when we first marketed the idea, but I didn’t like the concepts they were trying to give us. We are a minority brokerage, so people were expecting a lot of stereotypes. When we reached out to Adam, who produces Selling Sunset, we could tell it would be a great partnership.”
What can we expect in 'Selling Tampa'?
It’s currently a secret as to what will actually be going on in the series, but along with luxury homes and drama, one storyline we can expect is Sharelle’s pregnancy.
Sharelle is currently pregnant with her fourth child with her fiancé, former NFL player Chad Johnson. The news came as a big surprise for Sharelle as she found out she was pregnant during the middle of shooting the new series. So, lucky for us, we’ll be able to see the touching moment unfold on camera.
She revealed to People that: "It was shocking. I think I was crying and laughing at the same time. I just can't wait. It's actually going by so fast. I found out I was pregnant while we were filming, so time is flying. It doesn't even seem like it's been that long."
Is there a trailer?
Netflix released a teaser trailer of the Selling Sunset cast strutting onto the screen, while their boss Jason Oppenheim throws the key to the real estate world to the Selling Tampa stars who are dressed in hot pink.
