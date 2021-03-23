'Selling Sunset' Season 4 guide: Release date, cast, trailer and everything you need to know

Selling Sunset Season 4 is expected to hit our screens later this year and LA's most glamorous estate agents will once again be juggling multi-million dollar deals with their hectic personal lives.

Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith and all our other favourites will be back, but there could also be some new faces on the scene.

But that's not the only good news for fans, as Netflix confirmed a fifth series of the show has also been given the green light, so the sun's not setting on The Oppenheim Group just yet as there are at least TWO more series of this reality show to look forward to! Here's everything we know so far...

There's no official release date from Netflix at this stage, but reports indicate that Selling Sunset Season 4 could be ready by late summer or autumn 2021.

While some shows have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic, Jason Oppenheim who co-founded the real estate company with his brother Brett, doesn't expect Covid to delay shooting.

"I don’t foresee any restrictions on filming because I think that we’re all together anyway, most of us," he says. "We’re interacting already, so I don’t think we’re at much risk simply having cameras around."

Selling Sunset Season 4 cast

A few of the stars hinted they would be leaving the show at the end of the last series, but Netflix have confirmed Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz, will all be returning.

But it could be the final outing for some of the ladies, including Maya Vander...

"With two children right now, it’s going to be difficult for me to relocate my life again to LA," she told reporters last year. "We have a house right now in Miami, my husband is here and we’ve been doing the whole back and forth. I was a bit more flexible and so was he, but his job is very serious and we have another baby. We will see…"

Mary, Christine and Heather. (Image credit: Netflix)

Christine Quinn also believes the upcoming instalment of the show could be her swansong...

"All I’m going to say is, it’s hard working for a man. It is. I’m not going to lie. So there’s times where we’ve definitely thought about doing other things… Right now I do like being a part of [the] family, I really, really do. I like having that dynamic but it needs to have a little bit of healing, and mend itself first. If I ever saw myself leaving, it would be to work with only women."

Selling Sunset season 4: Will there be any new agents?

Netflix have yet to confirm any new characters for the fourth series, but Mary suggested there will be some new faces on the show this year.

"We do have a couple of new agents," she said. "There’s a chance… we keep trying to tell production and Netflix that we want a couple of the other girls on the show because they’re really good friends of ours. They work for The Oppenheim Group and they’re very successful, so I think it would be good to have some new faces. But I don’t know what they’re going to choose."

What can we expect in the new series?

With Heather Rae Young getting engaged to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa since the last series of the show, we're hoping to find out all about her new romance and their wedding could feature in the new series.

A post shared by Heather Rae Young (@heatherraeyoung) A photo posted by on

She's rumoured to be reluctant to follow in the footsteps of Mary Fitzgerald and Christine Quinn, whose nuptials were featured in the show, but we're keeping our fingers crossed!

Fans will definitely get a chance to see Tarek El Moussa on screen for the first time though. The star previously wasn't allowed on the show due to his contract with HGTV, but apparently those issues have now been ironed out.

Meanwhile, Christine Quinn announced her pregnancy in early 2021, so we could well be hearing the patter of tiny feet in the Oppenheim Group's sales floor.

A post shared by ChristineQuinn (@thechristinequinn) A photo posted by on

Elsewhere, after leaving The Oppenheim Group, Brett Oppenheim now operates the similarly named Oppenheim Real Estate brokerage and while no one knows why the siblings decided to part ways, Mary Vander claims there's no bad blood between Brett and his brother Jason...

"They are very similar personalities, so they still work on some stuff together, I know that for a fact," she said. "They get along very, very well. There's nothing bad over there."

Selling Sunset Season 4 trailer

Netflix haven't released a trailer yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it drops!