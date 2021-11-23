Christine Quinn — all we know about Selling Sunset's Queen Bee

Christine Quinn is the fiery queen bee of the hit Netflix series Selling Sunset. Frequently named the “villain” of the show — a term which Christine has learned to embrace — she’s often seen being brutally honest and speaking her mind to anyone she meets. This usually leads to a lot of drama.

She's strong, independent and doesn’t let anything stop her — especially the scandals and gossip that can run rampant through the Oppenheimer Group office.

While she often lands herself in hot water with her fellow co-stars, she’s an expert at selling multi-million dollar properties in the iconic Hollywood Hills. But, who is the woman who dazzles on-screen with her flamboyant outfits, her sass and her real estate expertise? We dig deep to find out everything about Selling Sunset legend, Christine Quinn...

She's a new mom and wife

Christine Quinn married her fiancé Christian Richard in 'Selling Sunset' season 3. (Image credit: Netflix)

Christine recently welcomed her first child with husband Christian Richard, in May 2021. The couple's wedding was shown on-screen in the final episode of Selling Sunset season 3.

She started her career in real estate after traveling the world

Christine had a successful career in fashion and entertainment before she became a real estate agent at The Oppenheim Group. She traveled the world for 2 years during which she discovered her love for architecture and interior design and made her want to pursue a career in real estate, back in Los Angeles.

She's from Dallas, Texas

The southern beauty’s profile on The Oppenheim Group's website, states: “Everything is bigger in Texas, including Dallas native Christine Quinn’s beaming southern charm and desire to be at the top of the Los Angeles real estate market.”

She revealed in an interview with Vogue, that her life growing up in Dallas, Texas was strikingly different from her own life now and changed when her mother became ill. “I had a mother who was extremely ill—she got cancer for the first time when she was 40 and a second time a year later and since then has had multiple health issues.

“I was a really goofy, funny, silly class clown who had to drop out because I needed to be home-schooled so I could be home with my mother. It was hard because I missed the interaction of school and I had to grow up quickly.”

Christine Quinn with her 'Selling Sunset' co-stars Heather Young and Chrishell Stause. (Image credit: Netflix)

She's an author

'Let's get one thing straight right up front: If you're going to call me a bitch, I'm going to take it as a compliment.' Christine Quinn

Christine has taken all the insults that have been thrown at her — that she's too direct, she's over-confident and, of course, that she's the villain of Selling Sunset —and, in her usual style, she's turned that to her own advantage. She's written a "part manifesto, part tell-all" book titled, with typical Christine Quinn flair, How to be a Boss Bitch. Due out in May 2022, we're pretty sure it's going to be a best-seller...

She has starred in a number of films and TV shows

Christine has worked in many different industries, including acting — where she's landed roles in films such as Hot Tub Time Machine 2, Humans vs Zombies, and Shark Night 3D. She has also featured in TV series like NCIS: Los Angeles and Drop Dead Diva.

She decided to leave the acting world behind, due to finding herself being typecast. In an interview with People , she said, “I wanted to do comedy, and I was only being showcased in dumb-girl roles, so I got really tired of it.”

She modeled for Vogue

The blond bombshell moved to LA to pursue her acting and modeling career. She hit the jackpot when she was featured in Vogue Magazine and, in her first job, even got a billboard on Sunset Boulevard (for Shark Night 3D).

When the modeling industry changed, Christine struggled to get work and so decided to become a real estate agent. Fortunately, this career change has worked in her favor as she’s now turned into a reality TV legend.

Glamorous Christine pursued a career in acting and modeling before she joined The Oppenheim Group. (Image credit: Netflix)

She went to theatre school

As she had an interest in acting and theatre, she attended the prestigious performing arts school Juilliard in New York City.

She used to have a different name

During her acting years, Christine went by a different name — Christine Bently. In an interview with The Daily Beast , she explained the reason saying, “I was an actress, and for SAG, you have to be registered under the Screen Actor’s Guild, and Christine Quinn was a New York senator who was registered under the Screen Actor’s Guild, so I couldn’t use my name and had to come up with a last name. I was like, Umm…‘Bently’ sounds cool.”

Selling Sunset season 4 airs on Netflix on Wednesday Nov. 24.