Suits: LA — everything we know about the Suits spinoff

With the wild resurgence of Suits, which blew up Netflix viewership numbers upon landing on the platform in 2023, it's no surprise that NBC Universal is looking to see if lightning can strike twice with a spinoff. Suits: LA will follow in the same universe as Suits, but this time it features a former New York prosecutor who lands in Los Angeles and builds a legal empire.

Suits: LA is based on Suits, which ran on the USA Network for nine seasons from 2011-2019. The series starred Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty and centered on one of New York City's best lawyers, Harvey Specter, and his team.

NBC ordered a pilot for the series, which is set to begin production in March 2024. If network executives like what they see, it's possible that the series will eye a fall 2024 premiere.

Here's everything we know about Suits: LA.

As of this writing, there is only a pilot order for Suits: LA, which is slated to be filmed in March 2024. If NBC decides to order more episodes of the series, it's very likely that production will continue in the spring and summer so that it will be ready for the fall 2024 television schedule.

When we have more information about the release date for Suits: LA, we'll add it in right here.

In the meantime, while Suits: LA will air on NBC, you can watch the original Suits through subscriptions to Peacock, Netflix and Prime Video.

Suits: LA plot

Here's the official synopsis for Suits: LA from NBC: "His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Suits: LA cast

The only person who has been announced in the Suits: LA cast at the moment is Heels star Stephen Amell, who will play the lead character Ted Black. Amell is known for playing Oliver Green, aka Green Arrow, on The CW series Arrow. He also portrayed the character in various cameos on other DC Comics shows on The CW, including The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Batwoman. Amell produced and will appear in the upcoming Netflix movie Code: 8 Part II.

It's not known if any of the original Suits cast will appear in the spinoff.

Suits: LA trailer

Since production on the Suits: LA pilot isn't expected to begin until March, we don't expect to see a trailer for the series for a while. As soon as one is available, though, we'll add it in right here for you.