Too Hot To Handle season 4: release date, contestants, teaser trailer and everything you need to know

Expect more antics as Too Hot To Handle season 4 hits Netflix this December.

Too Hot To Handle season 4 is giving reality TV fans a double-helping of the Netflix dating show as it returns for the second time in 2022.

Following on from the third series which debuted in January, Too Hot To Handle season 4 will put another group of singletons to the test this December as a new batch of contestants see are tricked into thinking they're taking part in the latest high-stakes dating show.

As before, this year's Too Hot To Handle stars will soon learn that they'll actually be spending some time under the thumb of the show's AI boss, Lana. Will the new cast manage to refrain from getting too hot and heavy and keep the prize money as high as possible?

Here's everything we know so far about Too Hot To Handle season 4 right now.

Netflix has confirmed that the first five episodes of Too Hot To Handle season 4 will be hitting the streaming service on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, with the second half of the season coming along a week later on December 14.

Too Hot To Handle season 4 cast: meet the contestants

Netflix recently revealed which ten singletons had been tricked into signing up to spend some time in the Too Hot To Handle household. Below you can find out a little bit of info about our starting lineup, though we expect there may well be some new arrivals partway through the series

Brittan

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 22

Where is Brittan from?: Hawaii

What does she do for a living?: Brittan is a model

Instagram: @Brittan_byrd (opens in new tab)

Dominique

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 23

Where is she from?: Colorado, USA

What does she do for a living?: Dominique is a computer science student.

Instagram: @DominiqueDefoe (opens in new tab)

Jawahir

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 22

Where is she from?: Amsterdam, Netherlands

What does she do for a living?: Jawahir is a model

Instagram: @JawahirKhalifa (opens in new tab)

Kayla

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 22

Where is she from?: Los Angeles, USA

What does she do for a living?: Kayla is a model.

Instagram: @KaylaRichart (opens in new tab)

Sophie

(Image credit: Netflic)

Age: 22

Where is she from?: Brighton, UK

What does she do for a living?: Sophie is an Events Manager.

Instagram: @SophieStonehouse (opens in new tab)

Creed

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 24

Where is he from?: Perth, Australia

What does he do for a living?: Creed is an entrepreneur.

Instagram: @CreedMckinnon (opens in new tab)

James

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 23

Where is he from?: Hawaii, USA

What does he do for a living?: James is a student and Personal Trainer.

Instagram: @jamespendergrass_ (opens in new tab)

Nick

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 28

Where is he from?: Michigan, USA

What does he do for a living?: Nick is an Artist.

Instagram: @NickKici (opens in new tab)

Nigel

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 29

Where is he from?: New Jersey, USA

What does he do for a living?: Nigel is an entrepreneur and a model

Instagram: @NigelEuro_ (opens in new tab)

Seb

(Image credit: Netflix)

Age: 24

Where is he from?: Glasgow, Scotland

What does he do for a living?: Seb is a racing driver.

Instagram: @SebMelrose (opens in new tab)

What will happen in Too Hot To Handle season 4?

Netflix has drafted in TV's Mario Lopez to help sell the fake show to the new stars. (Image credit: Netflix)

The teaser for the new show revealed which series the contestants thought they had signed up for this time around. So, the new stars think they're taking part in Wild Love, a high-stakes series "that will push their love lives to the limit", according to the host, Mario Lopez.

The official description for the series reads: "Ten super hot and horny singletons enter a lavish villa in the Caribbean hoping to fall in love harder, faster and more intensely than ever in a high stakes dating show called Wild Love hosted by TV legend Mario Lopez.

"Little do they know that TOO HOT TO HANDLE is back and Lana is as watchful as ever. Will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives? Or will temptations prove too strong to resist?"

Is there a Too Hot To Handle season 4 trailer?

The teaser for Too Hot To Handle season 4 came at the start of November. It sees TV star Mario Lopez introducing the fake series Wild Love, with returning narrator Desiree Burch explaining that the team had to create "the biggest fake show yet" in order to attract a new set of clueless contestants. You can check out the teaser below:

Who won Too Hot To Handle Season 3? British duo Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson walked away as the winning couple at the end of the previous series. It was the first time in the Netflix dating show's history that the grand prize wen to a couple, and the two of them split the total prize money ($90,000) between them, meaning they both left Too Hot To Handle $45,000 (£34,000) richer!