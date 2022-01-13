'Too Hot to Handle' season 3: release date, cast, premise, trailer, and everything we know

The golden shores of paradise are back in Too Hot to Handle season 3 where a fresh set of gorgeous singles meet. All seems perfect for the singletons on the idyllic island, but there’s just one thing that’s standing in their way — they must give up sex to win a $200,000 grand prize.

The first season was a hit during lockdown with contestants Francesca Farago, Harry Jowsey, Lydia Clyma, Kelz Dyke, Rhonda Paul, Nicole O’Brien, Chloe Veitch, Bryce Hirschberg, David Birtwistle, and Sharron Townsend winning the series and splitting the remaining prize money of $75,000.

They have also released other versions of the series, including Too Hot to Handle Brazil and Too Hot to Handle Latino.

Here’s everything we know about Too Hot to Handle season 3…

Too Hot to Handle season 3 will be released on Netflix on Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022. It's one of the new shows coming to Netflix in January 2022.

What is ‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 3 about?

Ten stunning young singles meet each other in a tropical villa, but there won’t be hook-ups for them any time soon as they are forbidden from any sexual contact if they want to win the grand prize.

Watching their every move is virtual assistant Lana, who reduces the amount of prize money every time a rule is broken. Will the new contestants be able to handle it? Who will give in and break the rules?

Who is in ‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 3?

There are 10 contestants — but who will just be too hot to handle?

The girls

Image 1 of 5 Beaux (Image credit: Netflix) Beaux is a 24-year-old legal secretary from Kent, UK. Image 2 of 5 Jaz (Image credit: Netflix) Jaz is a 25-year-old entrepreneur and model from Virginia, USA. Image 3 of 5 Georgia (Image credit: Netflix) 26-year-old Georgia is a student midwife from Brisbane, Australia. Image 4 of 5 Holly (Image credit: Netflix) Holly is a 23-year-old student and model from Colorado, USA. Image 5 of 5 Izzy (Image credit: Netflix) Izzy is a 22-year-old personal trainer from Cheltenham, UK.

The boys

Image 1 of 5 Harry (Image credit: Netflix) Harry, 29, is a tree surgeon from Middlesborough, UK. Image 2 of 5 Patrick (Image credit: Netflix) Patrick is a 29-year-old model and actor from Hawaii, USA. Image 3 of 5 Nathan (Image credit: Netflix) 24-year-old Nathan is a model from Cape Town, South Africa. Image 4 of 5 Truth (Image credit: Netflix) Truth is a 23-year-old basketball player and student from Texas, USA. Image 5 of 5 Stevan (Image credit: Netflix) Stevan, 26, is a model from LA, USA.

Is there a trailer?

You can watch the trailer below, where we’re introduced to the new set of young singles, willing to take on the challenge for $200,000.