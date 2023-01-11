Who is Kai Fagan on Love Island 2023?

You can watch Kai Fagan and the rest of the Love Island 2023 contestants in action from Monday, January 16.

Teacher Kai Fagan is one of the ten contestants in the Winter Love Island starting lineup.

Winter Love Island 2023 is the first of a double helping of the hit ITV dating show coming to ITV2 and ITVX this year. The returning spin-off (which starts on Monday, January 16) will see a new batch of islanders heading to a new villa in South Africa to find their perfect partners with the help of the recently-announced new host, Maya Jama.

Kai Fagan was the first male contestant to be announced when the starting lineup for Winter Love Island 2023 was revealed on Monday, January 9. As for why he decided to sign on to the show, Kai said: "When you first meet someone you never normally get to spend that much time with them, so when you’re genuinely looking for a connection, the Villa is the perfect place to do it."

Here's what you need to know about Kai Fagan...

How old is Kai Fagan?

Kai Fagan is 24.

Where is Kai Fagan from?

Kai's from Manchester.

Will Kai find his perfect match in the villa? (Image credit: ITV)

What does Kai Fagan do for a living?

Kai is a science and PE teacher, though he also plays semi-professional rugby for Burnage RFC.

What is Kai Fagan's Instagram handle?

You can find Kai on Instagram @kaifagan_ (opens in new tab). Right now, he has just over 5800 followers, though that number's bound to increase as Love Island continues.

It is worth remembering that the duty of care protocols for Love Island contestants have been changed for the new series. This year's islanders have been asked to pause their social media channels so that nothing is posted by them or their close family and/or friends whilst they are in the villa.

What does he think he will bring to the villa?

Kai said: "I'm pretty lighthearted, I love a laugh. I'm really calm and chilled as well, pretty level headed, quite mature... but not too mature."

"I'm caring, loving and impulsive so I'm always fun to be around. I'm always busy, I'm never sitting still. If you like to be busy too, then you can be busy with me. I can't remember the last time I sat in on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday night."

Love Island 2023 starts airing on Monday, January 16 at 9 pm on ITV2. You can stream the new series on ITVX and BritBox in the UK; the series is expected to follow past seasons and air on Hulu in the US.