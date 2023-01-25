Your Place or Mine: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know

Your Place or Mine sees popular rom-com stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher team up for the first time in this highly-anticipated romantic comedy.

The movie tells the story of long-time best friends Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) who are complete opposites — accountant Debbie lives in LA and wants a stable routine with her son Jack, meanwhile brand consultant Peter loves the fast-paced life New York City has to offer.

When they swap houses and lives for a week, the pair find out what they truly need rather than what they might want.

Your Place or Mine director Aline Brosh McKenna, who penned the likes of The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses told Tudum (opens in new tab) that she used her own life as inspiration for the movie.

"I went to New York to work on something and I stayed in my friend Ted’s apartment. At the time, he was a bachelor, [and] it made me laugh how bachelor-y his apartment was. He still had his silverware in a plastic wrap.

"So, it made me laugh to think about what would’ve happened if Ted had to come to my house and take care of kids. That was the genesis of it. I actually then cast Ted in the movie playing [a] doorman. So, you can see the inspo for the movie, in the movie.”

Here's everything we know about Your Place or Mine...

Ashton Kutcher as Peter. (Image credit: JoJo Whilden / Netflix)

At Netflix's Tudum event, it was revealed that Your Place or Mine would drop just in time for Valentine's Day and will be released globally on Netflix on Friday, February 10.

Both Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher announced the release date in a funny video where they FaceTimed each other and spoke about who their ideal rom-com co-stars would be.

What is Your Place Or Mine about?

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) have been best friends for 20 years even though they are total opposites. Practical, risk-averse accountant Debbie craves routine and stability with her son Jack (Wesley Kimmel) in LA; Stylish brand consultant Peter thrives on change in New York City. When they swap houses and lives for a week, they learn they haven't told each other everything after all and discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

Debbie and her son Jack. (Image credit: Erin Simkin / Netflix © 2022)

Your Place or Mine cast

Joining Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are Wesley Kimmel as Debbie's son Jack, Steve Zahn, Rachel Bloom, Jesse Williams, Zoe Chao, Shiri Appleby, Tig Notaro and Griffin Matthews.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below where we see Debbie and Peter swap lives for a week, until they realize their feelings for each other — will the best friends reunite to live a life they need?