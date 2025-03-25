Ransom Canyon: release date, plot, trailer, cast and everything we know

It's nearly time to saddle up and head to Ransom Canyon, for a "romance-fuelled family drama" fused with a "contemporary Western saga". It sounds right up our street!

Created, written, and executive produced by April Blair (Wednesday, All American) and starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly, the Netflix show follows the lives of three ranching families, all set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country.

“At its core, Ransom Canyon isn’t just a town. It’s an idea. It’s the painful longing for your first love,” Blair told Tudum. “It’s the burning desire to protect your family. It’s cowboys and lovers, grifters and thieves. Lust, deceit, heartache, home … Ransom has it all. I think people are going to fall in love with this little slice of Texas and the dramas and romances that we created there.”

It's definitely one for viewers who enjoy Virgin River, which was based on Robyn Carr's novels, to look out for as this new series is also based on a contemporary romance book series by Jodi Thomas.

Here's everything we know about Ransom Canyon...

The ten-part series will premiere on Netflix Thursday 17th April 2025.

Ransom Canyon trailer

Check out the trailer for the show here...

Ransom Canyon | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Ransom Canyon plot

There's set to be plenty of romance and family drama in this Western series, as this logline from Netflix explains...

“Welcome to Ransom Canyon, where love, loss, and loyalty collide beneath the crimson mesas of Texas Hill Country. With three ranching family dynasties locked in a contest for control of the land, their lives and legacies are threatened by outside forces intent on destroying their way of life.

"At the center of it all is stoic rancher Staten Kirkland (Duhamel), who is healing from heartbreaking loss and on a quest for vengeance. Staten’s only glimmer of hope rests in the eyes and heart of Quinn O’Grady (Kelly), longtime family friend and owner of the local dancehall.

"But as the battle to save Ransom wages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past. Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home, and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him.”

Minka Kelly plays Quinn O'Grady in Ransom Canyon (Image credit: Anna Kooris/Netflix)

Ransom Canyon cast - who's who

Josh Duhamel (Transformers, All My Children, Las Vegas) stars as the steadfast, stoic Staten Kirkland, owner and sole occupant of the sprawling Double K Ranch. Staten leads the charge to resist the outside forces threatening his way of life and the land that he loves.

Minka Kelly (Euphoria, Friday Night Lights) plays Quinn O’Grady, who has often found herself in the shadow of others. After a stint in New York pursuing a career as a concert pianist, Quinn has returned to Ransom Canyon to carve out a new path.

James Brolin (Sweet Tooth), stars as Cap, a brash ex-Army captain and bullheaded owner of Fuller Ranch. After losing his only son in Afghanistan, Cap buried his grief in work and the occasional drink, his once renowned ranch having fallen into slight disrepair. Resisting pressure to sell, Cap hires a new foreman, Yancy Grey, and is quick to let the young man know exactly what he’s doing wrong. About as salty as they come, Cap is kept in line only by Ellie, daughter of a fallen brother in arms, who checks in on him from time to time.

Jack Schumacher (Top Gun: Maverick) plays Yancy Grey, a charming yet enigmatic drifter with a secretive, troubled past. No one knows much about Yancy and he’d like to keep it that way, but his past catches up to him as he fights to hide it from Ellie, Cap, and the town he’s starting to call home.

Jack Schumacher as Yancy Grey in Ransom Canyon (Image credit: Anna Kooris/Netflix)

Eoin Macken (La Brea) portrays Davis Collins, the charming, Ivy-educated owner of the modern Bar W Ranch. Unlike his counterpart Staten Kirkland (Duhamel), Davis is intent on capitalizing on the invaluable aquifer running below Ransom’s ranchland. But this is far from the first issue that Staten and Davis have butted heads over. As the two biggest landowners in Ransom, the Kirkland and Collins families have been feuding for generations. But passionate (if opposite) stances on the water pipeline aren’t the only thing Davis and Staten share — both have fallen hard for the beguiling Quinn O’Grady (Kelly), lavender farmer and owner of the local dance hall.

Marianly Tejada (One of Us is Lying) is Ellie Estevez. Tough and whip-smart, Ellie is young, hungry, and driven to make her mark in Ransom Canyon. She has no interest in settling down with a romantic partner, at least not yet, which is why she’s a bit thrown when she crosses paths with mysterious newcomer Yancy.

Marianly Tejada as Ellie Estevez in Ransom Canyon (Image credit: Anna Kooris/Netflix)

Lizzy Greene (A Million Little Things) plays Lauren Brigman, Ransom Canyon's ambitious head cheerleader. The daughter of the town sheriff and girlfriend of cocky quarterback Reid Collins, Lauren appears to be living her best life… but all she really wants is to put this small town in her rearview. With her sights set on making the cheer team at UT Austin as her ticket out, Lauren must navigate her strict father’s desire that she remain in Ransom. Her only reprieve comes in the form of a new, unexpected love interest: Lucas Russell, a kindhearted underdog from the other side of the tracks who her father and her friends do not approve of.

Lizzy Greene as Lauren Brigman and Garrett Wareing as Lucas Russell (Image credit: Anna Kooris/Netflix)

Garrett Wareing (Manifest) is Lucas Russell. While struggling to provide for his family by working at the Double K Ranch, Lucas is always on the outside looking in. He’s determined to achieve a brighter future than Ransom Canyon has to offer, and he’s got the mind and work ethic to propel himself there. This mindset aligns perfectly with head cheerleader Lauren’s desire to leave Ransom, and the two find that this may not be the only desire they have in common.

Andrew Liner (Vampire Academy) is Reid Collins. Toeing the line between confident and cocky, Reid appears to have the perfect life as the star quarterback of Ransom High, Lauren’s boyfriend, and heir to the Collins family ranch. He was devastated when his cousin was killed in a car accident but doesn’t let that stop him from living life to the fullest as a 16-year-old with nothing to lose. Behind the arrogant exterior, though, lies a caring, emotional boy eager to be loved and with a secret that’s haunting him.

The rest of the cast is made up of...