Ransom Canyon episode 9 recap: saying goodbye?

We're officially at the penultimate edition of Ransom Canyon. It's certainly been a busy season thus far, with family secrets, romantic entanglements, business schemes and more — and it's looking like Ransom Canyon episode 9 ("About Forever") is no exception.

Yancy (Jack Schumacher) has to deal with the fallout of his identity reveal to Cap (James Brolin); Quinn (Minka Kelly) is faced with choosing between her feelings for Staten (Duhamel) and a tempting offer elsewhere; and the case against Kit (Casey W. Johnson) takes a shocking new turn.

Here’s everything that went down in Ransom Canyon episode 9.

All's fair in love

Kate Burton and Minka Kelly in Ransom Canyon (Image credit: Anna Kooris/Netflix)

After last episode's cliffhanger, we quickly pick up with Quinn... who has again spent the evening with Staten. The two are basically in honeymoon mode, however Staten urges her to break up with Davis (Eoin Macken) so they can be together for real. She wants to be kind though, knowing they're doing a crappy thing being together behind Davis's back. Before they part, they both tie some straw around their wrists as a sort of promise bracelet.

Quinn does try to break things off with Davis, but when he unexpectedly shows up to their date with Reid (Andrew Liner) in tow, she couches it for later. However, Davis does take note of the odd bracelet around her wrist.

Later, Quinn gets an unexpected surprise at the dance hall: it's Katherine Bullock (Kate Burton) from the New York Philharmonic, dropping in to follow up on that piano audition. Quinn gets emotional taking about why she's returned to Ransom from New York — and how quickly she's fallen in love with Staten again — but Kate reminds her she needs to live for herself. Kate has Quinn perform the audition piece right there in the dance hall and tells her the orchestra seat is hers if she wants it.

And war, too

Back at Double K, Staten gets an unwelcome visit from his father Sam (Brett Cullen), who is angry that Davis is trying to poach their biggest buyers right from under their nose after Staten has raised the ranch's prices to go solar. It's a six-figure loss, but Staten argues his grandfather made him the trustee, not Sam, so it's his decision how the place operates. However, Sam warns him that a trustee can be unseated, and all of this can easily go to Austin Water & Power.

Staten heads over to the Collins ranch to confront Davis about taking his accounts. He also reminds his rival what he'll be losing if he sells all of his family's land to Austin Water & Power. They've made it too easy for the bureaucrats to pit their ranches against each other, he says, and instead of continuing their feud, he suggests they join forces. Both of their legacies benefit Reid, but he won't be able to carry that family tradition unless they lay down their swords. It's a convincing speech as Davis begrudgingly accepts.

However, Davis walks back on that kumbaya collaboration when he spots a straw bracelet around Staten's wrist, matching the one Quinn was wearing. In retaliation, he takes out Staten's biggest buyer Billy (Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons and the real-life partner of Minka Kelly) and tries to confirm a deal with him during that night's pep rally.

Except Staten catches wind of this and shows up to the pep rally for some cross-bargaining. Davis has a better offer, Billy claims, and Staten is about to announce the reality of Davis's financial situation — what Quinn has spilled about earlier — but he remembers the promise he made her. That doesn't stop him from declaring war against Davis.

Crack the case

The DA is ready to file charges against Kit, but Sheriff Dan (Philip Winchester) is worried Lucas was right, that the Russell boy is simply covering for someone else.

Speaking of Lucas, he has his own issues. For one, he gets into a fight with Lauren (Lizzy Greene) because she's still spiraling over the cheer clinic snafu, plus Child Protective Services are looking for him. However, he gets some help with the latter courtesy of Reid, who asks Davis to call in a favor and have emancipation papers drawn up for Lucas so he won't have to worry about being put in foster care if Kit does end up having to serve time. "It's what Randall would've done," Reid movingly tells him.

As for the business with Lauren, Lucas apologizes for being harsh to her about her situation and they make up. The young couple even gets the blessing of Lauren's dad, who also tells her that he pulled some strings with the UT reps to get her a second chance at auditioning. However, while performing during the pep rally, Lauren takes a hard fall off the human pyramid and badly injures her shoulder — is her cheerleading future officially over?

That's not the only shock for the Brigman family. The sheriff has a realization while going through Kit's case — he goes to talk to Lauren's mom Margaret (Sarah Minnich), who we find out had a romantic fling with Kit two years ago. He has a gut feeling she was with him the night that Randall died and tells her he needs to know what happened.

Via flashback, we see it was actually Margaret who was behind the wheel that night, and under the influence. She's shaken after the crash and Kit, after confirming that Randall has died in the accident, tells her he will take care of disposing of the evidence. Dan is left stunned, and Margaret is panicked about what he's gonna do.

Later, she shows up to the Brigman residence and begs him not to arrest her, but Lauren overhears. Is her dad going to send her mom to jail?

Pour one out

James Brolin in Ransom Canyon (Image credit: Anna Kooris/Netflix)

Since getting kicked out of Cap's, Yancy has been staying with Ellie (Marianly Tejada), giving her an envelope of cash to earn his keep. She assures him he can stay as long as he wants — she just doesn't want him to run away like he usually does. However, after a heated conversation with Davis, in which the latter suggests that Eillie would be much better off without him, Yancy hits the road.

He eventually returns, though, and while Ellie is pissed he was planning to take off without even leaving a note behind, he surprises her by telling her that he loves her. All is forgiven, but Ellie also surprises him with the news that Cap stood her up on their lunch date. Yancy gets worried when he hears that because Cap wouldn't do that to Ellie, so they take off in the car to find him.

Cap had gone out on horseback through the countryside, but when his horse returns that night sans rider, Yancy takes off for the hills to find his grandfather. Hours later, he finds Cap peacefully sitting beneath a tree — however Yancy tearfully realizes that the old man is dead. Proving that Cap did, in fact, care about him, the elder Fuller died clutching that photo booth strip of Yancy's parents. The younger Fuller sits with him and weeps. Rest well, Cap.

All 10 episodes of Ransom Canyon season 1 are now available to stream on Netflix.