Ransom Canyon episode 4 recap: don't have a cow

Shocking secrets are revealed, surprising bonds are formed and romantic feelings are acted upon in Ransom Canyon episode 4. But first, there are cows to deal.

Things kick off with some mysterious men with wire clippers freeing some cattle from their pens in the dark of night. The next morning, one said cow makes its way into Quinn's (Minka Kelly) barn — she notices based on the branding that it's one of Staten's (Josh Duhamel).

After Staten comes to collect Reba (the cow, not the country music icon), he immediately rushes to the Collins ranch thinking that Davis (Eoin Macken) was being petty by cutting his fences and freeing his animals. But no, it wasn't Davis, he assures. So who was it?

When one of the Kirkland ranch hands alerts Staten there's a few dozen cows missing up in the canyon, he puts together a bit of a rescue team, including Lucas (Garrett Wareing) and, to Lucas's annoyance, Reid (Andrew Liner). The inclusion of Reid is as much about having him start earning his keep as it is about getting the teenage tornado out of Staten's house — his stuff is everywhere, he ate all of the lasagna and he keeps blasting "the worst music you've ever heard," Kirkland gripes.

Here's everything that went down in Ransom Canyon episode 4, entitled "That Boy is My Whole Heart."

Romance on the ranch

Minka Kelly in Ransom Canyon (Image credit: Netflix)

Davis has been having a rough few days, what with the father-son drama between him and Reid, as well as the Austin Water & Power folks breathing down his back about wanting to break ground and needing him to get Staten and Cap (James Brolin) to finally sign off on the pipeline deal.

When Quinn tries to give him some advice about the Reid situation — she thinks him kicking the teen boy out was a bit harsh, given that he's still clearly mourning the loss of his cousin Randall — Davis gets defensive and snaps at her. He later turns up at her door with an apology pizza, expressing regret over how he talked to her as well as about the whole jealousy fiasco with Staten.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They have a heart-to-heart that night: Davis comes clean about the ranch being in dire financial straits — that's why he's been acting so weird lately — and Quinn reveals the New York Philharmonic offer she received and how she seriously had been considering it. However, now she's wondering if she returned to Ransom because she was running from something or running toward something else.

At the moment, it seems the latter, with Quinn kissing Davis and inviting him to spend the night with her.

Roped into a rodeo

The simmering flirtation between Yancy (Jack Schumacher) and Ellie (Marianly Tejada) also seems like it's about to boil over this episode. After Yancy apologizes for missing the dance hall's opening party, Ellie makes it known she wants to get to know Yancy beyond his whole mystery man act.

While checking his stitches, he tells her about his troubled childhood spent in foster care and juvenile detention centers and his days as a rodeo performer. However, their intimate moment is interrupted by Cap, who wants to celebrate the purchase of cattle from some friends of Yancy's, he says.

Yancy realizes it was Freddie (Kenneth Miller) and his criminal crony behind the release and resale of Staten's stolen cows. They had told him they want a piece of whatever scheme he's in town cooking up, but he has heretofore refused, telling them he simply wants to keep his head down and work on Cap's ranch.

He offers them $20,000 to get out of Ransom for good. Where will he get the money? He'll win it at the rodeo, he tells them, having spotted a competition flyer in the men's bathroom at the dance hall.

Till the cows come home

Speaking of wrangling cattle and riding horses, Reid is having a hard time living the old rancher's life with the guys while trying to get all of Staten's cows back. When the men realize one calf is still missing, Reid wants to prove himself and offers to look for it, but Staten forces Lucas to join him. The boys spend much of their time together griping about Lauren (Lizzy Greene), until they hear the young animal lowing from a ditch, where it's stuck in some mud.

Staten tells the boys to leave the cow, he'll send someone out to rescue it, but Reid is insistent they can't leave the animal behind. However, before they can free the calf, the teens end up getting into a physical fight in the mud, until the realize how ridiculous they're being. Covered in mud, they eventually make amends over beers and bond over the unreasonable expectations their fathers set for them.

Eventually, they are able to free the calf from the muddy ditch, which leaves Staten impressed. When Reid returns to Staten's house for the night, he finds his bags are packed — but instead of asking Reid to leave, he tells him that he's moving him from the office couch to Randall's old room.

Sheriff's on the case

Philip Winchester in Ransom Canyon (Image credit: Netflix)

When Sheriff Dan (Philip Winchester) comes to Staten's ranch to check in about the cow burglary, Staten reminds him about the chop shop lead and the piece of a blue Ford truck fender that he found out near Randall's crash site.

The sheriff heads down to the Bandera shop to ask questions about the Ford truck, but the mechanic isn't all that helpful — until Sheriff Dan spots the building's security cameras and demands to see the footage. Going through clips from a year ago, the sheriff spots something shocking: Reid coming out of a blue Ford pick-up. Was he out on the road the night Randall died?

All 10 episodes of Ransom Canyon season 1 are now available to stream on Netflix.