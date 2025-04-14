Another Simple Favor: release date, trailer, cast, reviews, plot and everything we know the Blake Lively movie

What’s a favor between friends? Well for Blake Lively’s Emily and Anna Kendrick’s Stephanie it’s a little darker and more complex than most probably. We saw that in the fan-favorite dark comedy thriller A Simple Favor and will see the pair reunite in the anticipated sequel and 2025 new movie, Another Simple Favor.

A Simple Favor came out in 2018 and earned good reviews (it’s “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes) and made nearly five-times its production budget at the box office, making it a solid hit. Now, just about all the key players are back for the sequel, but there’s a few new things that you should be aware of.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Another Simple Favor.

Another Simple Favor premieres exclusively on Prime Video everywhere on May 1. The movie is not getting a release in movie theaters.

In order to watch, you must have a subscription to Prime Video, which has a couple of options for those interested in subscribing. The first is to package it with a broader Amazon subscription, so you get the perks of free shipping and more that comes with subscriber to the e-tailer. But you can also subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service if you prefer.

If you want to catch up on A Simple Favor first, it is streaming on Netflix in the US and UK.

Another Simple Favor cast

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are both reprising their roles as Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers in Another Simple Favor. Two of the more popular actresses working right now, Lively is coming off the 2024 box office hit It Ends With Us, while Kendrick’s most recent outing was Woman of the Hour, which in addition to starring in saw her make her directorial debut.

Also returning for the sequel are Andrew Rannells (Big Mouth) as Darren, Bashir Salahuddin (Top Gun: Maverick) as Detective Summervile and Henry Golding (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare) as Sean Townsend.

New actors joining the Another Simple Favor cast are Elizabeth Perkins (Minx), Michele Morrone (365 Days), Alex Newell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) and Allison Janney (The Diplomat season 2).

Image 1 of 4 Blake Lively, Michel Morrone, Alex Newell and Anna Kendrick in Another Simple Favor (Image credit: Lorenzo Sisti/Amazon) Bashir Salahuddin, Alex Newell, Andrew Rannells, Aparna Nancherla and Kelly McCormack in Another Simple Favor (Image credit: Lorenzo Sisti/Amazon) Henry Golding in Another Simple Favor (Image credit: Courtesy of Amazon) Allison Janney and Elizabeth Perkins in Another Simple Favor (Image credit: Lorenzo Sisti/Amazon)

Another Simple Favor plot

Once again based on characters created by Darcey Bell’s novel, Jessica Sharzer returns to pen the script for Another Simple Favor, co-writing the sequel with Laeta Kalogridis.

Here is the official synopsis:

“Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.”

Another Simple Favor trailer

Watch the trailer for Another Simple Favor right here:

Another Simple Favor - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Another Simple Favor reviews

After having its world premiere screening at the South by Southwest Film Festival, a number of reviews are already in for Another Simple Favor. As of April 14, has a “Fresh” score of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Paul Feig movies

Paul Feig is directing Another Simple Favor, returning after he helmed A Simple Favor. Feig is one of the most well known comedy directors of the last 15 or so years, with plenty of hits on his resume as you can see right here:

I Am David (2003)

Unaccompanied Minors (2006)

Bridesmaids (2011)

The Heat (2013)

Spy (2015)

Ghostbusters (2016)

A Simple Favor (2018)

Last Christmas (2019)

The School for Good and Evil (2022)

Jackpot! (2024)

Feig has also directed episodes for some major TV shows, including The Office, Nurse Jackie, Parks & Recreation, Mad Men, 30 Rock, Arrested Development and Freaks and Geeks.

Another Simple Favor behind the scenes

Feig and Laura Fischer are the producers on Another Simple Favor. The production companies involved are Amazon MGM Studios, BRON Studios, Big Indie Pictures, Creative Wealth Media Finance, Feigco Entertainment and Lionsgate.

And if you’re wondering, there’s no Hollywood trickery with the gorgeous Italian setting for the movie, as they did shoot on location in Capri.