The School for Good and Evil: cast, trailer and everything we know about the Netflix fantasy movie

A magical school is ready to open its doors. No, not Hogwarts, but The School for Good and Evil, a new Netflix original movie. Based on a popular fantasy novel series, The School for Good and Evil is going to be a star-studded affair for Netflix, but can it join some of their other 2022 original movie hits like The Adam Project and Hustle?

Here is everything we know about The School for Good and Evil.

The School for Good and Evil is going to arrive on Netflix right in line with the new school year in September, though we still don’t know an exact date.

Netflix has promised a new original movie every week of the year, so should the September time frame hold, in all likelihood the movie is going to arrive on the streaming service on September 2, September 9, September 16, September 23 or September 30. We'll add the official release date here as soon as it is available.

Of course, if you want to watch The School for Good and Evil, you are going to need a Netflix account.

What is The School for Good and Evil about?

The School for Good and Evil is a movie adaptation of the young adult book series by Soman Chainani (opens in new tab) released in 2013. Here is a description of the movie from Netflix:

"The School for Good and Evil follows best friends Sophie and Agatha as they navigate an enchanted school for young heroes and villains — and find themselves on opposing sides of the battle between good and evil."

Who is in The School for Good and Evil cast?

Playing the roles of Sophie and Agatha are Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie, respectively. Some of Caruso’s biggest credits include The Sound of Music Live! and a guest role on the show Evil. Wylie is a singer/actress that has starred in Andi Mack and High School Musical: The Musical — The Series.

Those are the two main students, but the faculty at The School for Good and Evil is filled with A-listers. Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road, Fast X) plays the School of Evil’s Lady Lesso; Kerry Washington (Scandal, The Prom) plays the School of Good’s Professor Dovey; and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) is Professor Anemone at the School of Good.

Other confirmed cast members include Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), Kit Young (Shadow and Bone), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy), Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner), Jamie Flatters (Avatar: The Way of Water), Freya Theodora Parks (Here We Go), Demi Isaac Oviawe (The Young Offenders), Kaitlyn Akinpelumi (Tin Star), Briony Scarlett (Harlots) and Broadway legend Patti LuPone.

Is there a The School for Good and Evil trailer?

Netflix has a teaser trailer for The School of Good Evil, featuring narration from Theron and giving fans a first look at the titular school. Watch the teaser directly below.

Who is directing The School for Good and Evil?

Paul Feig is the director of The School for Good and Evil. Feig is a Hollywood veteran, having directed a number of popular movies, particularly comedies, including Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy and A Simple Favor. The School for Good and Evil is Feig’s first real step in the fantasy genre (2016’s Ghostbusters fits more more as a sci-fi/comedy).

Feig is working off a script that he penned with Mary Poppins Returns scribe David Magee and The Shape of Water writer Vanessa Taylor.