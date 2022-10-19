The School for Good and Evil cast: who's who in the fairytale fantasy

The School of Good and Evil boasts an all-star cast.

The School for Good and Evil is a Netflix adaptation of the international best-selling series by Soman Chainani (opens in new tab) that follows best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) who are complete opposites.

However, things go astray when they're dropped at opposing sides of a magical school where fairytale heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil.

Let's take a look at the star-studded cast appearing in The School for Good and Evil...

The School for Good and Evil cast — Sophia Anne Caruso as Sophie

(Image credit: Helen Sloan SMPSP / NETFLIX)

Sophia Anne Caruso plays the titular role of Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress who dreams of escaping her mundane life to become a princess.

Sophia is best known for her role as Lydia Deetz in the Broadway musical Beetlejuice and has also starred in Jack of the Red Hearts, I Am Number Four and Eagle Eye.

Sofia Wylie as Agatha

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sofia Wylie stars as Sophie's best friend Agatha. The pair are complete opposites and share an unlikely bond, with Agatha's dark aesthetic and offbeat mother making her the perfect witch.

Sofia has appeared in the Disney Channel series Andi Mack, Spider-Man and High School Musical: The Musical - The Series.

Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso

(Image credit: Helen Sloan SMPSP / NETFLIX)

Charlize Theron plays Lady Lesso, the glamorous and sharp-tongued Dean of the School for Evil. Despite having a stiff upper lip, she can sometimes throw child-like tantrums if things don't go her way.

Charlize is well known within Hollywood and has appeared in an extensive amount of projects over the years, including Mad Max: Fury Road, Snow White and The Huntsman, Monster, Atomic Blonde, The Old Guard and many more.

Kerry Washington as Professor Dovey

(Image credit: Helen Sloan SMPSP / NETFLIX)

Kerry Washington is the "sunny and kind" Professor Dovey, who is the head of the School for Good and is also the best friend of Lady Lesso.

Kerry has previous starred in Django Unchained, Little Fires Everywhere, Ray, Scandal and Fantastic Four.

Michelle Yeoh as Professor Anemone

(Image credit: Helen Sloan SMPSP / NETFLIX)

Michelle Yeoh stars as Professor Anemone, a teacher for the School for Good who teaches a class called Beautification.

Michelle's most well known roles include Eleanor Young in Crazy Rich Asians and Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She is due to star in Avatar: The Way of Water and has acted in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Last Christmas, Yes, Madam and many others.

Laurence Fishburne as The School Master

(Image credit: Helen Sloan SMPSP / NETFLIX)

Laurence Fisburne plays The School Master, the head of The School for Good and Evil.

Laurence is best known for his role as Morpheus in The Matrix, as well as starring in major movies such as Apocalypse Now, Contagion, Boyz n the Hood, the John Wick franchise and the TV series Black-ish.

Kit Young as Rafal

Kit Young plays dark and dangerous villain Rafal, who has mysterious ties to Sophie and is hellbent on destroying the school and the world beyond entirely.

Kit has starred in Shadow and Bone and A Midsummer Night’s Dream (National Theatre Live).

Jamie Flatters as Tedros

(Image credit: Helen Sloan SMPSP / NETFLIX)

Jamie Flatters is Tedros, a student at The School for Good and the son of King Arthur.

Jamie will appear in the Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water and has starred in TV shows such as Liar, So Awkward and Close To Me.

Who else stars in The School of Good and Evil?

Also featuring in The School for Good and Evil are...

Holly Sturton as Beatrix

Emma Lau as Kiko

Briony Scarlett as Reena

Rosie Graham as Millicent

Ally Cubb as Gregor

Freya Parks as Hester

Demi Isaac Oviawe as Anadil

Kaitlyn Akinpelumi as Dot

Earl Cave as Hort

Cate Blanchett as Voice of the Storian

The School for Good and Evil is available to stream on Netflix now.