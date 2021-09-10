Close To Me — cast, plot, and all you need to know

C4's new "psychological suspense drama", Close To Me, looks set to cause a stir when it arrives on our screens later this year.

Based on the novel by Amanda Reynolds, the six-part series tells the story of a woman who finds an entire year disappearing from her memory. Yet this isn't a drama about the boredom of last year's lockdown!

Here's everything we know about the drama...

Channel 4 bosses confirmed the show will be hitting our screens "in the coming months" in September, so hopefully it will be arriving before Christmas. But once the broadcaster confirms a release date, we'll let you know...

Leanne Best stars as Rob's co-worker Anna (Image credit: PA)

Close To Me plot...

A synopsis reads: "The six-part series tells the story of Jo Harding, a woman who seems to have it all – a beautiful house in the country, a loving family and Rob, her devoted husband. But following a fall, an entire year suddenly vanishes from Jo’s memory. As she struggles to piece events together, Jo discovers that her life wasn’t quite as perfect as she imagined — and that someone will do all they can to keep a terrible secret from her!"

Close To Me cast

Connie Nielsen (Gladiator, Justice League) leads the cast as Jo Harding, while former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston plays her husband Rob.

Their children, Finn and Sash, are played by Tom Taylor (Us, Doctor Foster) and Rosy McEwen (The Letter Writer, The Angel of Darkness), while Jo’s best friend Cathy is played by Susan Lynch (Save Me, Unforgotten) and Leanne Best (Young Wallander, Cold Feet) stars as Rob’s co-worker Anna.

Susan Lynch plays Jo's best friend Cathy (Image credit: PA)

High-profile Danish actor Henning Jensen (When the Dust Settles, Countdown Copenhagen) features as Jo’s father Frederik, while Ellie Haddington (Enola Holmes, Motherland) plays her neighbour Wendy.

Ray Fearon (Da Vinci’s Demons, His Dark Materials) plays Jo’s boss Nick and Nick Blood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Strike) stars as Sash’s boyfriend Thomas. Jamie Flatters (Liar, So Awkward) plays Owen and Lorraine Burroughs (Hard Sun, The Five) stars as Helen.

Is there a Close To Me trailer?

Not yet, but as soon as one lands we'll be sure to post it here!