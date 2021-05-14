'High School Musical: The Musical — The Series' Season 2 release date, cast, plot and all you need to know

Following the hugely successful first season in 2019, the East High Wildcats are back in this all-singing, all-dancing second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series… and this time they’ve got competition.

Here’s all we know about the Disney Plus series.

This long-awaited second season of the musical drama starts on Friday May 14 on Disney+. There are 12 episodes in the series, which will be available weekly on the streaming service.

What’s the plot?

Ricky (Joshua Bassett), Nini (Olivia Rodrigo), Kourtney (Dara Reneé), E.J. (Matt Cornett), Big Red (Larry Saperstein) and the gang are expecting High School Musical 2 to be their spring show. But when Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) bumps into her ex-boyfriend Zack (Dancing with the Stars’ Derek Hough) — who has an unlimited budget to direct the musical at rival school North High — everything changes…

“Everyone at East High starts preparing for High School Musical 2 but then Miss Jenn decides they’re going to perform Beauty and the Beast instead,” explains Joshua Bassett, who plays Ricky. “Unfortunately, North High also decide to do Beauty and the Beast, so not only are the East High gang fighting for roles for themselves, they’re competing with this other school, who are trying to outdo them to win a prestigious local theatre award. Expect chaos, drama… and rivalry!”

Are Ricky and Nini still together?

Away from school, it seems Ricky and Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) are stronger than ever — but Nini still hasn’t told Ricky she got into the Youth Actors Conservatory in Denver, miles away from Salt Lake City. Later, Nini drops a bombshell…

"At the end of season one, we saw Ricky and Nini figuring out their problems and coming back together,” reveals Joshua. “But happy endings don’t always last and, this season, they’re learning how to navigate their relationship when life throws curveballs at them.”

Will Ricky and Nini be forced to navigate a long-distant relationship? (Image credit: Disney+)

What lies in store for our other show favourites?

Well, Ashlyn (Julia Lester) has a crisis of confidence about the new musical; fortunately boyfriend Big Red (Larry Saperstein) is on hand to give her the support she needs, while Carlos (Frankie Rodriguez) and Seb (Joe Serafini) have some minor — and often hilarious! — hiccups in their relationship. Meanwhile, E.J. (Matt Cornett) is preparing for college, Gina (Sofia Wylie) wants her own time in the spotlight and Kourtney (Dara Renée) lands a new job!

Lights... Camera... Action: All our favourite East High Wildcats are back! (Image credit: Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series… why should you watch it?

With humour, drama and lots of toe-tapping song and dance numbers, this second season of High School Musical has got it all…

"Everyone’s had such a difficult year and this show is fun, heartwarming and the music is really special,” says Joshua. “This show offers an escape — and I think people can use an escape like this now, more than ever.”

(Image credit: Disney+)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series starts on Friday May 14 on Disney+