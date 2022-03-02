'Everything Everywhere All at Once': release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Michelle Yeoh movie

Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Marvel doesn’t have a monopoly on the multiverse, as the upcoming sci-fi adventure movie Everything Everywhere All at Once will tackle a story where Michelle Yeoh must fight to save an infinite number of realities.

Everything Everywhere All at Once hails from A24, which many movie fans recognize as the distributor of original and daring movies like Ex Machina, Hereditary, Midsommar, The Lamb, The Green Knight and upcoming movies like After Yang and Men starring Jessie Buckley. A24 also helps to produce the popular TV show Euphoria.

What can we expect with this new entry in A24’s catalog? Here is everything we know about Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for Everything Everywhere All at Once, as the movie is set to be released exclusively in movie theaters on Friday, March 25. However, attendees at the South by Southwest film festival will be treated to an early screening of the movie, as it will play opening night of the fest on March 11 (expect reviews to follow shortly after that).

No information is available yet as to when Everything Everywhere All at Once will be available for streaming, though it could be a bit based on other recent A24 movies. 2021 movies The Green Knight and The Lamb are still not streaming on services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max or other popular services.

What is the 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' plot

A24 describes Everything Everywhere All at Once as “a hilarious and big-hearted action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes.” Of course, as we mention in the opening, we know part of the reason her taxes aren’t getting done is because she is being charged with saving the multiverse.

IMDb’s provided synopsis offers a bit more of the broader picture for the movie:

“An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.”

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' trailer

If you’re looking to get a better sense of the movie than what is described in the available plot, then you will definitely want to check out the Everything Everywhere All at Once trailer. The trailer does not hold back in showcasing why Everything Everywhere All at Once will be unlike many other movies you’ve seen — from Michelle Yeoh with hotdog fingers to a singing racoon. Prepare yourself for what’s in store with the trailer right here:

Who is in the 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cast?

Michelle Yeoh in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (Image credit: Allyson Riggs)

Michelle Yeoh leads Everything Everywhere All at Once as Evelyn Wang, who is tasked with accessing her memories and skills from the different multiverses in order to save the world.

Yeoh is no stranger to action movies. After doing many action movies in the Chinese movie industry, Yeoh broke out for the rest of the world with her role in the Pierce Brosnan-led James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies and her critically acclaimed performance in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, for which she received a BAFTA nomination for Lead Actress.

Some of Yeoh’s other notable credits include Memoirs of a Geisha, Crazy Rich Asians, Star Trek: Discovery and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. She will also be in the upcoming Avatar movies and Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Joining Yeoh in the Everything Everywhere All at Once cast are Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ke Huy Quan (Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom), Jenny Slate (I Want You Back), Harry Shum Jr. (Crazy Rich Asians), James Hong (Kung Fu Panda) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween Kills).

Who are the 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' directors?

Known collectively as Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once is written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. This is the third movie for the Daniels, as they previously directed the fantastically weird Swiss Army Man (possibly better known as the movie Daniel Radcliffe plays a farting corpse) and The Death of Dick Long, both of which are previous A24 movies.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' posters and photos

Check out the poster for Everything Everywhere All at Once right here, as well as some images from the movie.