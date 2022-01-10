‘I Want You Back’: Release date, cast and everything we know about the rom-com

The romantic comedy is one of the most vaunted Hollywood genres, and upcoming movie I Want You Back is hoping to find itself standing alongside the likes of such classics as When Harry Met Sally, Pretty Woman, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Big Sick and plenty more.

From the writing team (Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger) that wrote Love, Simon and has worked on This Is Us, Love, Victor and How I Met Your Father, I Want You Back has the pedigree behind the scenes and a charming ensemble of actors to become a potential hit. Here is everything we know about I Want You Back.

I Want You Back wants to be part of couples’ Valentine’s Day plans, as the romantic comedy will release on Prime Video Friday, Feb. 11. The movie will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

Of course, I Want You Back won’t be the only romantically-themed movie to be out for a possible date night. It shares the Feb. 11 release date with the Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson-starring Marry Me, though it will be playing exclusively in theaters. If you want a new rom-com that doesn’t require you to leave your couch, I Want You Back is your best bet.

‘I Want You Back’ plot

Breaking up can be hard, but in I Want You Back, newly dumped Peter and Emma aren’t going to take their recent heartbreaks lying down, as together they will scheme how to get back together with their exes. Here is the official plot for I Want You Back:

“Emma and Peter thought they were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments – marriage, kids and houses in the suburbs – until their respective partners dumped them. In their 30s and terrified that they have missed their shot at happily ever after, Emma and Peter are horrified to learn that their partners have already moved on. With no prospects on the horizon and the threat of dying alone hanging over their heads, they hatch a desperate plan to put an end to their exes’ new relationships and win them back.”

‘I Want You Back’ cast

I Want You Back has brought together a very solid cast, led by the duo of Charlie Day and Jenny Slate as Peter and Emma. Day is best known for his role as Charlie in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, though he has also had some memorable roles in some big screen franchises, including Horrible Bosses, The Lego Movie and Pacific Rim. Slate, meanwhile, broke out with a previous romantic comedy indie, Obvious Child, followed up by fun turns in Parks & Recreation, The Secret Life of Pets, Bob’s Burgers and Big Mouth to name a few.

So, who are Peter and Emma attempting to get back together with? Peter’s ex Anne is being played by Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin, Annihilation, Big Mouth), while Emma’s former beau, Noah, is being played by Scott Eastwood (The Fate of the Furious, The Outpost and, yes, Clint Eastwood’s son). Also in the equation are Noah’s new girlfriend, Ginny, played by Clark Backo (Letterkenny, The Handmaid’s Tale) and Manny Jacinto (The Good Place, Top Gun: Maverick) as Anne's new boyfriend.

Additional cast members include 1883 breakout Isabel May, Jami Gertz (Still Standing, Twister), Jordan Carlos (First Wives Club, Home Sweet Home Alone) and Mason Gooding (Booksmart, Let It Snow).

‘I Want You Back’ director

I Want You Back is directed by Jason Orley. Orley is an upcoming director, with I Want You Back his biggest project to date. His previous directing credits were two Pete Davidson vehicles — the indie movie Big Time Adolescence that debuted on Hulu in 2019 and the SNL star and stand-up comedian’s special, Pete Davidson: Alive in New York, in 2020.

‘I Want You Back’ trailer

The I Want You Back trailer showcases the chemistry between stars Jenny Slate and Charlie Day, as well as some of the fun hijinks that the two will get into as they try and get back together with their exes. Watch the full trailer below.