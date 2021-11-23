‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 15: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the FX comedy

While we already know that this will not be the case, the first episode of It’s Always Sunny Philadelphia season 15 should really be “The Gang Makes TV History,” as the FX comedy series will do just that when it premieres its 15th season.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia started with humble beginnings on FX in 2005, telling the stories of five friends who run an Irish pub in Philadelphia and constantly get into trouble thanks to their big egos but, frankly, small brains. The show quickly became a cult favorite, although that description may no longer be applicable as with season 15 It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will become the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history (beating out The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet).

With it having been more than two years since the last new episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia aired, the show will celebrate its return and landmark season with some big swings, including covering many of the events since they were last on in 2019 and even making their first trip abroad to Ireland.

Here is everything that we know about It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15.

When does ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ premiere?

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will make its return to TV on Wednesday, Dec. 1, airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. It will then be available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu. Two new episodes will debut every week.

The last new episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to air was on Nov. 20, 2019, meaning that it has almost been two years since Charlie, Dennis, Mac, Dee and Frank have been on TV, so they will have plenty to discuss, I’m sure.

What is the plot of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 15?

The official synopsis for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 acknowledges the big events of the gang’s time away, as well as teases how they are coping with it. Read below.

“In the seismic wake of COVID-19 and all things 2020, the gang stands at a crossroads in this strange new world. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Dee and Frank to continue business as usual. Now, they must face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021. Across the span of eight episodes — and the Atlantic Ocean — we find them answer in a way only they could think to.”

Episode titles and descriptions for season 15 are also available, per IMDb.

Episode 1: “2020: A Year in Review”

The Gang looks back on 2020 to justify their numerous PPE loans as the contributed to the chaos of the past political year way more than anyone could have imagined.

Episode 2: “The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 7”

Upon discovering that their self-made Lethal Weapon sequels have been pulled from the local library, the Gang decides to address their political incorrectness by making another film: Lethal Weapon 7.

Episode 3: “The Gang Buys a Roller Rink”

In the past, an innocent Dennis learns the horrifying details of Frank’s business, a truly sweet Dee is excited to head off for Hollywood, while Charlie and Mac’s jobs at the roller rink are in jeopardy.

Episode 4: “The Gang Replaces Dee With a Monkey”

When the Gang suspects Dee is menopausal, they scramble to find a new employee for Paddy’s Pub; Dee decides to put her acting career on hold in order to mentor young actors.

Episode 5: “The Gang Goes to Ireland”

The gang’s in Dublin where Dennis ends up helping Frank with some of his business’s dirty work; Mac and Charlie learn about their Irish heritage; Dee rushes to the set of an Irish soap opera, where she will play an “Obnoxious American MILF.”

Episode 6: “The Gang’s Still in Ireland”

Dennis and Dee explore their new accommodations in the countryside; Frank accompanies Charlie to find the truth about Charlie’s Irish childhood pen pal; Mac has an identity crisis and decides to join the seminary.

Who is in the ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ cast?

Even though most of the main cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia have gone on to other projects during the run of the show, they always return back to it and that is no different this season. Charlie Day (Charlie), Glenn Howerton (Dennis), Rob McElhenney (Mac), Kaitlin Olson (Dee) and Danny DeVito (Frank) are all back and up to their usual shenanigans in season 15.

The show has also featured popular recurring characters like Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Waitress and David Hornsby as Cricket, but it’s unclear if they will be appearing in season 15. We can glean from the trailer for season 15 that Colm Meaney (Con Air) will make a guest appearance, but FX has been mum on any other guests or recurring characters.

Is there a ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ trailer?

There sure is, and it’s a pretty funny tease for the gang’s latest adventures. From Charlie admitting to eating rocks to Mac dressed as the Capitol Riot Shaman to Frank apparently having business dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, certainly doesn’t look like the gang has lost its touch. Watch the trailer below.

How to watch ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ season 15

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia airs on FXX, a cable network. FXX is available on a number of traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription services (check your channel lineup to be sure yours does) while it is also available on live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

However, you don’t need to one of the above services to watch the latest episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Subscribers to Hulu, with access to FX on Hulu, can watch It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 the day after new episodes air (in this case Thursdays). A subscriber to Hulu with Live TV can also access It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia the next day via FX on Hulu.

Previous episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are also available to stream on Hulu.