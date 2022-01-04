'Marry Me' release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

You are cordially invited to watch Marry Me, the much-anticipated film starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Columbian singer Maluma.

Filmed during the autumn of 2019, it's been delayed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is finally coming to movie theatres across the globe (fingers and toes crossed!).

Alongside the film two of its stars, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, will also release a soundtrack album including the title song Marry Me, the first single On My Way, plus a couple of duets.

You can hear the powerful On My Way below, filmed when Jennifer Lopez performed at the American Music Awards on November 22, 2021.

Marry Me will be in movie theatres from Friday, February 11, 2022. Released just in time for Valentine’s Day it’s set to be the date-night movie of choice for anyone in need of a little romance.

'Marry Me' plot

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star as a couple who married at first sight. (Image credit: Universal)

Lopez plays Kat Valdez, a singing superstar who is set to marry her boyfriend Bastian (Maluma), who is also a music megastar, on stage in front of a live audience of thousands, plus 20 million people live streaming from around the globe. After singing their joint hit Marry Me they plan to tie the knot and live happily ever after.

Except, just before Kat is about to go on stage and marry who she thought was the man of her dreams, she sees an online video of him kissing her personal assistant. But instead of dissolving into a mess of tears and fury, Kat goes out on stage anyway, picks a complete stranger out of the crowd and marries him instead.

That stranger is Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), a maths teacher and divorcé who was cajoled into attending the concert by his teenage daughter and his best friend Parker Debbs (played by Sarah Silverman).

After unexpectedly tying the knot, Charlie and Kat then have to work out how they are going to make their relationship work — can they over-come their differences to make their marriage at first sight a success?

'Marry Me' all-star cast

Jennifer Lopez stars as music megastar Kat Valdez. (Image credit: Universal)

Actor, singer and all-round global icon Jennifer Lopez plays the lead role of Kat Valdez, who is also a hugely successful pop star, living what initially seems to be her best life. In a behind the scenes video on her Instagram account Jennifer, who also produces the film, talks about how she wanted to make a movie about the nature of modern celebrity.

"The fact that you are a celebrity in the public eye, people feel like they have a right to know everything and it's just like ok, but I do get to have something for myself right?" She says, before adding. "And that's what we wanted to show in this movie, not just the celebrity that is Kat Valdez but the human being."

See the full behind the scenes footage below…

Owen Wilson stars as teacher Charlie Gilbert. (Image credit: Universal)

Marley and Me actor Owen Wilson stars as the down-on-his-luck maths teacher and then surprise groom Charlie Gilbert. After he reluctantly attends the concert and then accidentally holds a 'Marry Me' sign for someone else, he gets a lot more than he bargained for when he ends up married to Kat, after she decides the wedding must go ahead, even if not with the original groom!

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma as Kat and Bastian who were meant to be a musical match made in heaven. (Image credit: Universal)

In his first major acting role, Columbian singer Maluma plays Bastian, the cheating soon-to-be-ex boyfriend of Kat. Bastian is also a music superstar who gets caught out cheating on Kat when a video emerges online of him kissing her personal assistant.

Is there a 'Marry Me' trailer?

Yes there is! Released on November 18, 2021 it shows the moment that Kat and Charlie meet quite literally across a crowded room (or arena we should say) and gives fans a chance to hear the first single from the album On My Way.

Who is 'Marry Me' actor Maluma?

Maluma and Jennifer Lopez perform together. (Image credit: Universal)

Maluma, real name Juan Luis Londoño Arias, is a Columbian singer-songwriter and best-selling Latin music artist. His stage name Maluma is made up from the first few letters of his mother's name, Marlli, his father's, Luis and his sister's, Manuela.

Since his first album was released in 2012, the singer has gone from strength to strength, releasing singles with superstars Shakira and Madonna and also recording two collaborations with his Marry Me co-star Jennifer Lopez. Pa' Ti/Lonely were released on Tik Tok in 2020 to help build the excitement of the pair starring in a movie together.

See below for a snippet of Pa' Ti.