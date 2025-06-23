Splitsville: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Dakota Johnson comedy

Dakota Johnson goes from picking between Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans in Materialists to being involved in a potentially even more complicated love equation in the comedy Splitsville.

The 2025 new movie premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival, where it started picking up a bit of buzz. And the fact that the movie hails from Neon, which has been on a hot streak with acclaimed movies like The Life of Chuck, The Monkey and Best Picture-winner Anora, should just add to that.

Here’s everything you need to know about Splitsville.

Splitsville premieres exclusively in movie theaters on August 22 in the US. A UK release date could not be confirmed at this time.

Splitsville cast

Dakota Johnson is the big name in the cast, playing the character of Julie. Johnson, as mentioned, was most recently seen in Materialists, but she is also known for Daddio, The Lost Daughter and the Fifty Shades franchise.

The other well known member of the cast is Adria Arjona, who plays Ashley in the movie. Arjona is coming off her role as Bix in Andor, while also having recently starred in Blink Twice and Hit Man.

The male leads of the movie are Kyle Marvin, who plays Carey, and Michael Angelo Covino as Paul. Marvin and Covino co-starred and co-wrote the acclaimed indie The Climb together. Other than that, Marvin has been seen in the limited series WeCrashed and Covino was recently seen in Riff Raff.

Also listed in the official credits is Nicholas Braun, best known for his Emmy-nominated role in Succession.

Splitsville plot

As they did with The Climb, Covino and Marvin co-wrote the script for Splitsville. Here is the official synopsis:

“After Ashley asks for a divorce, good-natured Carey runs to his friends, Julie and Paul, for support. He's shocked to discover that the secret to their happiness is an open marriage, that is until Carey crosses the line and throws all of their relationships into chaos.”

Splitsville trailer

Watch the official redband trailer for Splitsville right here:

SPLITSVILLE - Official Redband Trailer - In Select Theaters 8.22, Everywhere 9.5 - YouTube Watch On

Splitsville reviews

Following its first screenings at Cannes, Splitsville is currently rated “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. Expect more reviews to come out closer to the movie’s release.

Splitsville director

Covino directs Splitsville, which marks his second feature directing debut after The Climb.

Splitsville behind the scenes

Neon is the main studio behind Splitsville, but Watch This Ready, TeaTime Pictures, FirstGen Content and Topic Studios are also on board as production companies.

Producers on the movie include Covino, Marvin and Johnson, as well as Ro Donnelly, Ryan Heller, Emily Korteweg and Samantha Racanelli.