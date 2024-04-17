Daddio: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Sean Penn and Dakota Johnson movie

While we may not have readily thought the next great acting duo would be Academy Award winner Sean Penn and powerhouse Dakota Johnson, the two may prove to be just that in the 2024 new movie, Daddio.

Penn stars as a well-doing cab driver who picks up a passenger in need of advice, played by Johnson. As the two strike up a conversation in their travels, she learns he has some important words she needs to hear, and he finds the conversation is one that actually benefits him as well. So what else can moviegoers expect from this touching film that looks to be a good alternative to the usual summer blockbusters?

Here’s everything we know about Daddio.

After previously debuting at the 50th Telluride Film Festival and the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, Daddio premieres exclusively in movie theaters in the US on Friday, June 28.

We currently don’t have information about a UK release for the movie. However, once that becomes available, we’ll pass along the update.

Daddio plot

Dakota Johnson, Daddio (Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

Here is an official synopsis of Daddio:

"New York City. JFK airport. A young woman jumps into the backseat of a yellow taxi, the cabbie throws the vehicle into drive as the two head out into the night toward Manhattan, striking up the most unexpected conversation resulting in a single, epic remarkable journey."

Daddio cast

As previously mentioned, Daddio stars Sean Penn and Dakota Johnson. Penn previously earned Oscars for Milk and Mystic River, and recently starred in projects like Gonzo Girl, Asphalt City, Gaslit and Licorice Pizza. Johnson, on the other hand, shot to superstardom with the Fifty Shades movie franchise, and in the past few years has starred in Madame Web, Persuasion, Cha Cha Real Smooth and Am I OK?

Daddio trailer

The Daddio trailer sets up an interesting premise with an intriguing two-minute conversation in a taxi. Check out the video clip below.

Daddio director, Christy Hall

Christy Hall pulled double duty for Daddio, serving as the film’s writer and director. While this is Hall’s first time directing a feature film, she previously created and wrote for the series, I Am Not Okay with This.