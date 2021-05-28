Persuasion on Netflix — cast, release date and our guide to this new Jane Austen adaptation

Persuasion probably isn’t the most well-known of Jane Austen’s famous novels — I’m sure most of us would give that accolade to Pride and Prejudice — but it was the famous British author’s last fully completed story, and it’s had a fair few film and TV adaptations made over the years.

Now it’s the turn of Netflix to create a stunning period drama out of Miss Austen’s last literary work, and after the recent success of Bridgerton, also set in the Regency era, who’d bet against the streaming giant having another big hit on their hands? They certainly have some big hitters in terms of cast in this film, with Dakota Johnson taking on the role of Anne Elliot, and Henry Golding playing Mr Elliot among them.



So here’s all we know so far about this adaptation of Persuasion on Netflix…

As Persuasion has only just started filming, Netflix haven’t yet announced a start date but we think it should be in 2022. We’ll update anyway when we hear.

Is there a trailer?

Again, with Persuasion filming only just underway there's little chance of a trailer until at least the autumn, so we’ll post as soon as it arrives.

What's the plot?

In Persuasion, Anne Elliot is an unmarried 27-year-old woman in the early 19th century who seemingly has slim romantic prospects —remember, you were likely on the shelf and heading for spinsterhood back then if you didn’t have a ring on your finger by 21. Her snobby family, who were on the brink of bankruptcy, really didn’t understand her. Then Captain Frederick Wentworth, the naval officer Anne turned down eight years previously, returns to town. She’s still single and he’s so very dashing, so could love blossom again?

Persuasion on Netflix cast — Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot

Persuasion star Dakota Johnson heads to Britain to play Anne Elliott. (Image credit: Getty)

Anne Elliot is a 27 year-old British woman from Bath, while Dakota Johnson was born in Austin, Texas, and is 31. Dakota is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith and first took a role in the 1999 film Crazy In Alabama. She went on to star in the Fifty Shades films and the romantic comedy How To Be Single. In 2019 she starred in the emotional Netflix film The Peanut Butter Falcon.

Cosmo Jarvis as Captain Frederick Wentworth

Persuasion love interest...Cosmo Jarvis plays Captain Frederick Wentworth. (Image credit: Getty)

Dashing naval captain Frederick Wentworth, one-time suitor of Anne Elliot who returns to town, is played by Cosmo Jarvis. Best known for the movie Lady Macbeth, this hot British star also starred in Spooks: The Greater Good in 2015.

Henry Golding as Mr Elliot

In Persuasion, Henry Golding will really be going against type. (Image credit: Getty)

Mr Elliot is Anne’s cousin, a ruthless and callous man, so a classic Jane Austen villain. Henry Golding is probably playing against type here as he’s most famous for starring in the hit comedy movies Crazy Rich Asians and A Simple Favor.

Who else is starring?

Also starring in this Netflix movie is Richard E. Grant, Ben Bailey-Smith, Suki Waterhouse, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Izuka Hoyle, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Nia Towle.

Locations and what else we know

British theater director Carrie Cracknell takes charge of this film, her directorial debut in movies. Filming of Persuasion in the UK began in May 2021. We will update on locations as we hear more.

Other famous movies and TV adaptations

Persuasion in 2007 — the ITV drama with Sally Hawkins and Rupert Penry-Jones. (Image credit: CLERKENWELL FILMS FOR ITV)

Like most Jane Austen classics, Persuasion has had plenty of adaptations over the years, including a 2007 made-for-TV movie starring Sally Hawkins, Anthony Head, Alice Krige and Rupert Penry-Jones. Meanwhile a 1995 version for the BBC saw Amanda Root play Anne alongside Killing Eve’s FIona Shaw, Simon Russell Beale, Samuel West and Ciaran Hinds. Going back even further there was a five-part mini series of Persuasion in 1971, starring Ann Firbank as Anne and Bryan Marshall as Captain Wentworth.

A brief history of Persuasion author Jane Austen

Persuasion author Jane Austen died in 1817. (Image credit: Getty)

Persuasion was the last novel written by Jane Austen, prior to her death in 1817 and was published posthumously later that year, along with Northanger Abbey. She’d written a number of literary classics such as Sense and Sensibility, Pride and Prejudice, Mansfield Park and Emma which really led the way to the modern novel as we know it in terms of pacing and plotting. She was born in Hampshire in 1775 and died in Winchester in 1817 aged just 41. It’s now believed the cause of her premature death was Addison’s disease.