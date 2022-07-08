Netflix's Persuasion is getting some horrendous reviews

The first reviews are in for the latest adaptation of Persuasion, but critics have not been kind to Netflix's newest release.

Persuasion received a limited theatrical run from Friday, July 8, and is due to hit Netflix on July 15 (July 8 in the US). The streaming service's take on Persuasion already divided the internet when the trailer was released a few weeks ago, but their take on Jane Austen's final novel has not fared well with critics, either.

It sees Dakota Johnson taking on the lead role of Anne Elliott, an unmarried 27-year-old with limited romantic prospects. Well, until the dashing naval officer Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) whom Anne was engaged to nearly a decade ago, that is.

Anne's family forced to her to break things off with Wentworth due to his poor prospects, but the pair are thrown back together when Anne's own family is forced to vacate their lavish estate.

Reviews are starting to come in for the new period drama, but it seems like critics definitely have not fallen in love with this Austen adaptation. Here's what reviewers are saying about Persuasion...

Persuasion reviews — what the critics are saying

Although the film has not yet been rated by Rotten Tomatoes, we don't expect the movie to receive a high score, going off the reviews that are already out in the wild as of July 8.

Reviews

Clarisse Loughrey, The Independent: (opens in new tab) 1/5

"Above all, at no point during Carrie Cracknell's directorial debut do you ever get the sense that anyone's actually read Persuasion. For those with even the slightest affinity for Austen's work, it's vaguely mortifying to watch – seeing one of her most beautifully molded protagonists, a sorrowful vessel hounded by the ghosts of lost love, stripped of her poetry and reduced to an Instagram caption about the pitfalls of millennial dating."

Francesca Steele, inews: (opens in new tab)1/5

"I’m all for modernizing the classics (see 2020’s Emma for Austen with an injection of over-the-top fun) but this one can’t decide if it’s trying to amuse or edify and consequently does neither. Bring back Bridgerton, please."

Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian: (opens in new tab) 2/5

"Jane Austen's calm, subtle novel gets the Fleabag treatment in this smirking romcom; it has more wrong notes than an inebriated squadron of harpists, including everything but a last-minute rush in a barouche to Bath airport."

Hoai-Tran Bui, Slash Film: (opens in new tab) 5/10

"Johnson's Anne is both relatable and not relatable at all — a rom-com heroine steeped in stereotype who fancies herself better than she is. Unfortunately, it's hard to be persuaded to love her or to love this mess of an adaptation."

Patrick Cremona, Radio Times: (opens in new tab) 2/5

"This is an awkward and rather lifeless adaptation that's almost completely devoid of genuine emotional intensity."

The Evening Standard: (opens in new tab) 2/5

"This Netflix adaptation of the Jane Austen novel wants to be seen as wet-your-knickers funny. Oh dear. You need only take precautions if your bladder is loosened by cringeing."

Rachel Labonte, Screen Rant: (opens in new tab)2/5

"Though Dakota Johnson makes for a winning Anne Elliot, Persuasion struggles to recapture Austen's magic in its desire to inject a modern touch."

Persuasion trailer