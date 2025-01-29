Riff Raff: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the star-studded comedy

It’s clear from the first moments of the Riff Raff trailer that you don’t want to get on Bill Murray’s character’s bad side. Unfortunately, that seems to be the problem for the group of main characters, played by Ed Harris, Jennifer Coolidge and more in this crime comedy.

Riff Raff originally premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, but it is now getting its rollout as a 2025 new movie. When is it coming out, who else is starring in it and what is it about? Let us help fill in the pieces for you.

Read on for everything you need to know about the crime comedy.

Riff Raff is hitting US movie theaters on February 28. At this time, we don’t have any info on the movie’s UK release plans.

This means we are getting two Ed Harris movies releasing on February 28, as the actor also stars in the dramedy My Dead Friend Zoe.

Riff Raff cast

We’ve already mentioned many of the big names in the cast, but it merits repeating because it’s a pretty good group.

Four-time Oscar-nominee Ed Harris (Apollo 13, The Truman Show, Pollock, The Hours) leads the way in the movie, joined by Emmy-winner Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Oscar-nominee Bill Murray (Lost in Translation), Emmy-nominee Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry), Gabrielle Union (Truth be Told), Pete Davidson (Bupkis), Miles J. Harvey (American Vandal), Emanuela Postacchini (Robots) and Michael Angelo Corvino (The Climb).

Riff Raff plot

An original script from John Pollono, here is the official synopsis for Riff Raff:

“Vincent is an ex-criminal who more than anything, just wants a normal, peaceful life. He and his wife Sandy have built a loving family with their son DJ and are spending the winter break in a cabin before he goes off to college. Chaos ensues when Vincent’s disowned son Rocco, his girlfriend Marina and Vincent’s ex-wife Ruth abruptly show up to spoil the festivities with an ominous warning: the famed gangsters Leftie and Lonnie are coming for them.”

Riff Raff trailer

Watch the Riff Raff trailer right here:

Riff Raff (2025) Official Trailer - Jennifer Coolidge, Gabrielle Union, Pete Davidson, Bill Murray - YouTube Watch On

Riff Raff reviews

Having previously screened at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, there are some Riff Raff reviews already available. Overall, the reviews are positive, as the movie has a “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes as of January 29.

Riff Raff director

Dito Montiel is the director of Riff Raff. While Montiel may not be an overly familiar name for audiences, behind the camera, he has a number of movies to his credits. Take a look at his complete directing resume right here:

A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints (2006)

Fighting (2009)

The Son of No One (2011)

Empire State (2013)

Boulevard (2014)

Man Down (2015)

The Clapper (2017)

Riff Raff behind the scenes

Roadside Attractions, Lionsgate and Grindstone Entertainment group have teamed up to help bring Riff Raff to screen. Meanwhile, the producers of the movie are Noah Rothman, Sarah Gabriel, Marc Goldberg, Adam Paulsen.