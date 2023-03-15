Bupkis: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Pete Davidson comedy

One of the most anticipated new comedies streaming this spring is the Pete Davidson-led series Bupkis. Not only does it star the Saturday Night Live alum, but joining him in the show are award-winning actors Edie Falco and Joe Pesci. While Falco is a TV legend having starred on a few Emmy-winning shows, Pesci hasn’t been a series regular on a program since 1985’s Half Nelson.

So what else can would-be viewers look forward to in this new comedy? Here’s everything we know about Bupkis.

The series premieres in the US with all eight episodes on Thursday, May 4, on Peacock.

As of right now, we don’t have any information about a UK release date for Bupkis. However, as we learn more about the show’s UK rollout, we’ll pass along the update.

Bupkis plot

Here is a synopsis of the show:

“Bupkis, a half-hour live-action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”

Bupkis cast

Joe Pesci and Edie Falco, Bupkis (Image credit: Heidi Gutman/Peacock)

The Bupkis cast is led by the funnyman himself, Pete Davidson, who also serves as an executive producer and writer of the series. Davidson launched to superstardom on SNL. Since his start on the variety show, he’s been in several movies including Good Morning, Meet Cute and Trainwreck.

Starring alongside Davidson in Bupkis as his mother and grandfather are Edie Falco and Joe Pesci respectively. Falco is a four-time Emmy winner, who has been in some critically-acclaimed shows over the years including The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie. She was most recently spotted in the blockbuster film Avatar: The Way of Water. Pesci won an Oscar for the classic film Goodfellas, and has been seen in other well-known projects like Casino, The Irishman, Raging Bull and the Lethal Weapon movies.

Bupkis also features guest stars Charlie Day (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond), Simon Rex (My Dead Dad), Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond), Kenan Thompson (SNL) and Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies).

Bupkis trailer

To date, an official trailer for the show has not yet been released. However, once that becomes available, we’ll place it here.

How to watch Bupkis

Bupkis is a Peacock original series and streams exclusively on Peacock in the US. Those interested in watching the episodes need a subscription to the service, and currently, the platform offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

Once we hear more information about a UK rollout of the show, we’ll pass along the update.