Meet Cute: release date, trailer and everything we know about the new romantic comedy

Love is in the air with the movie Meet Cute. Starring Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson and The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, the movie takes viewers on a journey of romance that involves some endearing banter, a number of laughs and the occasional moments of time travel. Yes, we said time travel.

Cuoco’s character Sheila is on a mission to continue relieving the first moments that she met the love of her life. Unfortunately, the more she travels back in time to meet Davidson’s character Gary, the more she realizes he’s flawed by past experiences. Seeking to make him perfect, she attempts to go back in time to prevent those experiences from happening. However, as with every show or movie that deals with time travel, messing with elements in the past always has unintended consequences.

Here’s everything we know about Meet Cute.

Meet Cute premieres in the US on Wednesday, September 21, on Peacock. Those interested in watching the film when it debuts need at least a Peacock Premium subscription, which can be obtained with a few clicks of a mouse.

We expect the film to become available in the UK also via Peacock. The streaming service can be accessed via Sky TV or NOW subscriptions.

What is Meet Cute about?

Peacock describes the Meet Cute plot as the following:

"When Sheila and Gary meet, it’s love at first sight — until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine and they've been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man."

Who is in the Meet Cute cast?

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson in Meet Cute (Image credit: MKI Distribution Services)

Meet Cute stars Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson. Cuoco was recently spotted in the Netflix film The Man from Toronto and she received a 2022 Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Cassie Bowden in The Flight Attendant. We also can't ignore her years of playing Penny Hofstadter in the hit series The Big Bang Theory.

Davidson on the other hand spent many years as a member of the SNL cast. He’s also been featured as Scott Carlin in The King of Staten Island and Blackguard in The Suicide Squad. He’s also made a cameo or two in The Kardashians.

Meet Cute trailer

Judging by the trailer, Cuoco’s Sheila may be straddling the line between romantic and stalkerish behavior. Take a look and you be the judge.

Meet Cute director

Alex Lehmann directed Meet Cute. He’s previously directed the films Blue Jay, Acidman, Paddleton and the documentary Asperger's Are Us.