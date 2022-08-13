Saturday Night Live season 48: everything we know about the sketch show

Live from New York, Saturday Night Live returns for season 48 in fall 2022. The long-running sketch show has served as a launching pad for some of the biggest comedians over the last 50 years and has delivered countless hilarious moments that range from political satire to the fantastically weird.

Lorne Michaels founded SNL and remains at the helm (with it widely believed he intends to do so through the show’s 50th season), but there are some changes as cast members leave and new ones arrive, plus the weekly rotation of celebrity hosts, musical acts and surprise guests.

Without further ado, let’s dive into everything we know about Saturday Night Live season 48.

When is the Saturday Night Live season 48 premiere?

NBC has not set Saturday Night Live's season 48 premiere date just yet. However, we do know that the sketch show is going to be back as part of the network’s fall TV lineup.

NBC has announced premiere dates for its fall TV shows through Saturday, September 25, so it’s possible SNL does not air its first episode of season 48 until after that date. That would actually fall in line with season 47, which had its premiere on October 2.

Who left Saturday Night Live?

The Saturday Night Live cast is always being updated with new faces and, sadly, those departing. A number of big names announced that they were leaving SNL at the end of season 47 after many years. This included:

Aidy Bryant

Pete Davidson

Kate McKinnon

Kyle Mooney

McKinnon shared her thought process for leaving the show after 10 years shortly after SNL season 47 ended with Live with Kelly and Ryan (opens in new tab):

"I thought about it for a very long time, and it was very, very hard because all I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on Saturday Night Live, and so I did. I loved it. I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time."

Who is in the Saturday Night Live season 48 cast?

Though Bryant, Davidson, McKinnon and Mooney have left, there are still many cast members expected to return for SNL season 48. An official cast list for the new season has not been announced, so there are still likely some new additions and even a possible late exit. Until we know for sure, here are the cast members from last season (outside of the four who left):

Aristotle Athari (featured player)

Michael Che (repertory player)

Mikey Day (repertory player)

Andrew Dismukes (featured player)

Chole Fineman (repertory player)

Heidi Gardner (repertory player)

James Austin Johnson (featured player)

Punkie Johnson (featured player)

Colin Jost (repertory player)

Alex Moffat (repertory player)

Ego Nwodim (repertory player)

Chris Redd (repertory player)

Sarah Sherman (featured player)

Cecily Strong (repertory player)

Kenan Thompson (repertory player)

Melissa Villaseñor (repertory player)

Bowen Yang (repertory player)

Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang on Saturday Night Live (Image credit: Will Heath/NBC)

When does Saturday Night Live air?

Granted that it is in the name, Saturday Night Live airs on Saturday nights. It also lives up to the last part of its name, as the show airs live across the US at 11:30 pm ET and 8:30 pm PT.

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC, so anyone with a traditional cable subscription or TV antenna can tune in to their local NBC station to watch the show when it is live. A number of live TV streaming services also carry NBC, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Finally, if you’re a Peacock Premium subscriber, NBC began streaming SNL live on the service during season 47 and is likely to do so again this year.

Want to catch up with SNL on-demand? The latest episodes are going to be exclusively available to stream the next day on Peacock, as NBC has ended its streaming deal with Hulu. However, clips from all new episodes are also shared on YouTube and if you have a service that carries NBC and has DVR capabilities, you can always record the show as well.

All 47 seasons of Saturday Night Live are available to stream on Peacock.