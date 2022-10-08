The best Saturday Night Live season 48 sketches (updating list)

We’ve got a new season of Saturday Night Live here to make us laugh, something the sketch series has been doing well for almost 50 years. It can be political satires, Weekend Update segments, digital shorts or just some of the most off-the-wall things you’ve seen, but a great SNL skit is something you’ll want to watch again and again.

That’s what we’re here to help with, as we’re compiling a running list of the best Saturday Night Live season 48 sketches for you in one place. Check back throughout the year whenever you need to get a laugh.

ManningCast

After losing a number of long-time stalwarts like Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Pete Davidson between seasons, Saturday Night Live decided to lean into the new landscape with a season premiere cold open that poked a lot of fun at itself. Spoofing the popular ManningCast franchise on ESPN, host Miles Teller did a fantastic impression of Peyton Manning while Andrew Dismukes (weird to think he’s now an SNL veteran) was also quite humorous as Eli Manning as they provided analysis of an opening skit.

Some of the best bits were the references to the show’s new cast members, Bowen Yang feeling the pressure and a surprise appearance by Jon Hamm, who made it even more self-referential when he took a shot at his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Teller about them not being able to land one of the movie’s bigger stars to host.

It may end up being a rebuilding year for SNL, but they got things off to a funny start with this one.

Nicole Kidman AMC ad

It can be great when SNL just goes completely off the rails with some of their skits and that’s what happened as they spoofed the Nicole Kidman AMC commercials that we’ve seen recently. With Chloe Fineman impersonating the Oscar winner, the skit starts out pretty normal, but by the end, it appears that movie theaters give Nicole Kidman god-like powers and submit everyone in the theater to her will. It’s strange and almost makes no sense, but damn it if we didn’t laugh.

Send Something Normal

The game show parody is an SNL staple, whether it’s a spoof of an existing game (like the all-time classic Celebrity Jeopardy!) or a completely made-up one (we love Bill Hader and John Mulaney’s (What's That Name). Send Something Normal is riffing on the habit of male celebrities to continuously get themselves into trouble in DMs. It tries to be timely with having Adam Levine (Mikey Day) and Armie Hammer (James Austin Johnson), but the skit really takes off when Kenan’s Neil deGrasse Tyson and Bowen Yang, as himself, get a go.

