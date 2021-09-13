How to watch Monday Night Football's Eli, Peyton Manning broadcast

Monday Night Football is becoming a family affair, as brothers and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are going to be calling an alternate broadcast of 10 Monday Night Football games for the 2021 season, including the season opener of the Baltimore Ravens playing the Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN announced in July that the Manning brothers are set to host these alternate broadcasts for the next three seasons of Monday Night Football, which will run on ESPN 2 simultaneously with the main Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN.

The idea for Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli, as ESPN has dubbed it, is a casual, non-traditional remote telecast, with Peyton typically calling the game from Denver and Eli residing in New Jersey; though for this week one game they will be together in ESPN’s New York studio. As the brothers give their analysis of game action, big picture debates and historical perspective, they will be joined by current and classic NFL stars each week.

Peyton Manning is a two-time Super Bowl winner and five-time MVP with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. He retired from the NFL in 2016 and was just enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame this summer. Since his retirement, he has been a seemingly constant presence on TV starring in commercials and a handful of other TV projects.

Eli Manning, meanwhile, won two Super Bowls of his own for the New York Giants. He retired in 2020. While not as present on TV as his older brother, he’s had some classic commercials as well, including an all-time great ESPN commercial with Peyton.

In addition to the first alternate broadcast for the Ravens vs. Raiders game, Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli is already confirmed to occur for the week two game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers and the week three game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. The remaining seven games that will feature the alternate broadcast have yet to be announced.

Read on to find out how you can watch Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli.

The traditional Monday Night Football broadcast with Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will air on ESPN as usual (with the occasional ABC simulcast), while viewers wanting to tune in for Monday Night Football With Peyton and Eli can do so by watching ESPN 2.

The ESPN 2 cable channel is included in practically all traditional cable and satellite deals that feature the major sports network, simply check your local listings for what channel it is on in your area. Non-traditional live TV cable services, including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV, also offer ESPN 2. If you have any of these services but don’t happen to be in front of your TV for the game, you can use your provider login credentials to watch the game through the Watch ESPN website or app.

You won’t necessarily need cable to check out the alternative broadcast, however, as cord cutters can tune in live through the ESPN Plus streaming service. ESPN Plus is available for a monthly subscription fee of $6.99, or, as part of the Disney Bundle, can be paired with Disney Plus and Hulu for a fee of $13.99. You can then watch ESPN Plus on your TV, computer, smart device and more.