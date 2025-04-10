Why The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not new tonight, April 10

It’s an abbreviated week for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as there will be no new episode of the late-night talk show on CBS on Thursday, April 10. Instead, a rerun from a couple of weeks ago is going to air on the network, but even that is going to air at a delayed time for The Late Show. So, why is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert not new?

Because of “a tradition unlike any other,” as Jim Nantz would say, CBS plans to air a special highlights show for the 2025 Masters golf tournament on Thursday, starting at 11:35 pm ET/PT. That is pushing The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to 11:50 pm ET/PT. This is the second sporting event this week to impact The Late Show, as it was delayed on Monday, April 7, because of the NCAA men’s basketball championship game, though they still aired a new episode. This time, Colbert and company apparently opted to end their week early.

So, as far as what episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is airing on Thursday, April 10, it will be the episode that previously aired on March 26 of this year, featuring The Studio star and co-creator Seth Rogen and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth (who was recently confirmed to be reprising the role in Avengers: Doomsday).

The Late Show is also going to be delayed until 11:50 pm ET/PT on Friday, April 11, again for the Masters Highlights program. The Friday show will also be a rerun (as is the show’s usual practice). This one from March 13, and featuring an extended interview with actor Gary Oldman, where he speaks about his most famous roles, including Slow Horses, sharing the secrets to Jackson Lamb’s farts.

While The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is not airing a new episode for April 10, CBS’s other late-night program, After Midnight, is. Also delayed until 12:52 am (technically Friday morning), the Taylor Tomlinson-hosted late-night show is welcoming Esther Povitsky, Randy Sklar and Arden Myrin as guests to comment and poke fun at some of the internet and social media’s most notable news and trends.

You don’t need to worry about this being an extended break for The Late Show, as it is scheduled to return with a new episode and at its usual time on Monday, April 14.

To watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert live, you need access to your local CBS station. There are a number of ways for that, including a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, a live TV streaming service (i.e., Fubo, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV) or a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription. All Paramount Plus subscribers can also watch The Late Show on-demand, with the latest episodes available the day after they air and all older episodes available to stream whenever you want.