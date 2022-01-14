‘The Flight Attendant’ season 2: cast, plot and everything we know about the Kaley Cuoco series

HBO Max original The Flight Attendant is preparing for its season 2 landing, as the Kaley Cuoco mystery/comedy series is expected to return in 2022. When The Flight Attendant premiered in 2020, it quickly became a binge favorite for viewers and one of the first true HBO Max breakouts.

Steve Yockey created The Flight Attendant based on Christopher A. Bohjalian’s novel. The story centers on Cassie, a reckless flight attendant with an alcohol problem, who one morning wakes up in the wrong hotel room, in the wrong bed, with a dead man and no idea what happened. Unable to piece the night together, she begins to wonder if she could be the killer.

The Flight Attendant wasn’t just a hit with viewers, it also received a slew of Emmy nominees. Season 1 earned nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Kaley Cuoco and seven others, of which it won one (Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music).

All of this has viewers excited to see where this upcoming season will go. Here is what we know about The Flight Attendant season 2.

The estimated time of arrival for The Flight Attendant season 2 is sometime in 2022. Exactly when in 2022 is still a mystery, however. The The Flight Attendant was included in HBO's preview of new and returning shows to the cable network and HBO Max streaming service.

It is also unclear at this time how episodes for The Flight Attendant season 2 will be released to viewers. After premiering the premiere episode on Nov. 18, The Flight Attendant season 1 saw new episodes released in pairs each week until the season finale. This batch strategy has been done with a lot of HBO Max originals and could very well be the case again for The Flight Attendant season 2.

For U.K. audiences, whenever The Flight Attendant season 2 debuts it will likely be available on Sky TV and NOW TV.

‘The Flight Attendant’ cast

Kaley Cuoco, Griffin Matthews and Rosie Perez in 'The Flight Attendant' (Image credit: Colin Hutton/WarnerMedia)

While featuring a fun ensemble, The Flight Attendant is headlined by Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, for which she was Emmy nominated. Cuoco is no stranger to being at the center of a popular TV series, as she starred as Penny in the long-running CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. She also provides the voice for Harley Quinn for the HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn.

Cuoco wasn’t the only one to receive some awards attention for their work in The Flight Attendant, as Rosie Perez received an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nod for her role as Cassie’s friend and co-worker Megan Briscoe, which she will be back to play as a series regular in season 2. Perez is a Hollywood veteran who has been seen in titles like Birds of Prey, Search Party, Fearless (for which she was nominated for an Oscar), White Men Can’t Jump and Do the Right Thing.

Other returning cast members from The Flight Attendant season 1 include regulars Zosia Mamet as Cassie’s best friend Ani; Deniz Akdeniz as Ani’s boyfriend Max; and Griffin Matthews as another co-worker with Cassie, Shane. There will also be a number of recurring guest stars back for season 2, including T.R Knight as Cassie’s brother, Davey; Yasha Jackson as Jada, another co-worker; and Audrey Grace Marshall as young Cassie.

New cast members are set to join The Flight Attendant season 2. New series regulars are Mo McRae (Rebel, Sons of Anarchy) as Benjamin Berry; Callie Hernandez (Alien Covenant, La La Land) as Gabrielle Diaz; and JJ Soria (Gentefied, Animal Kingdom) as Esteban Diaz. New guest stars include Alanna Ubach (Euphoria, Bombshell) as Carol Atkinson; Cherly Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Suburgatory) as Dot Karlson; Jessie Ennis (Mythic Quest, Better Call Saul) as Jenny; Mae Martin (Feel Good) as Grace St. James; Margaret Cho (Drop Dead Diva) as Utada; Santiago Cabrera (Star Trek: Picard, Big Little Lies) as Marco; and Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse, 24) as Brenda.

There’s one other big addition to the cast of The Flight Attendant season 2 — Sharon Stone. The Oscar-nominated actress (Casino) has joined the cast of The Flight Attendant as Cassie’s estranged mom, Lisa Bowden. Stone will be a recurring guest role on the season. In season 1, Cassie came to terms about the truth of her relationship with her alcoholic father, now it seems she’ll try to mend fences with her mom.

‘The Flight Attendant’ season 1 recap

Before we get into what’s in store for The Flight Attendant season 2, here’s a brief recap of what happened in season 1. SPOILER ALERT if you have not watched The Flight Attendant season 1. You can catch up with every episode on HBO Max; U.K. viewers can watch the first season on Sky Max.

Working a flight to Thailand, Cassie meets a tall, dark stranger named Alex who she decides to go out with once in Bangkok. The next morning she wakes up with little memory of the night before and discovers Alex dead next to her and she is covered in blood. Cassie attempts to make it look like she was never there and quickly gets back to work as her plane heads back to the U.S.

Once in New York, Cassie is brought in for questioning by the FBI about Alex’s death, though with her best friend and lawyer Ani’s help, Cassie is released and not charged with anything, though the FBI decides to keep an eye on her.

Cassie begins to try and do her own investigation into what happened with Alex, all while dealing with troubling flashbacks. The more she digs the more dangerous things get as she begins to put together pieces of a conspiracy, starts to be followed by a hired killer and strains her relationship with Ani and her other friends. The only respite she has is getting drunk with a new guy she met.

While Cassie is dealing with her mystery, her friends Megan and Ani are getting into their own trouble. To earn some extra money, and bring some excitement into her life, Megan agrees to try and steal some sensitive material from her husband’s work and give it to foreign businessmen. Ani, meanwhile, is revealed to be forced to do work for an organized crime group, which eventually gets her fired from her job and in danger of being disbarred.

Eventually, Cassie — with the help of a hired-killer Miranda — learns that Alex was killed by a hitman named Felix over stealing millions of dollars from his work. And it turns out that Felix is actually the man that Cassie has been seeing. Felix eventually tries to kill Cassie when she is on a work trip in Rome, only for Cassie’s co-worker Shane to burst in and save her, revealing that he is actually a covert CIA agent that was tracking Megan, who has subsequently gone on the run.

The season ends with Cassie being recruited by Shane to help out in the future. Cassie also learns that Miranda — who was thought dead after encountering Felix — is alive and ran off with the money that Alex had stolen.

‘The Flight Attendant’ season 2 plot

What lies in store for Cassie and the rest of The Flight Attendant cast in season 2? Here is what we know about the season 2 plot:

Cassie has moved to Los Angeles as she tries to live a sober life and moonlights as a CIA asset. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.

‘The Flight Attendant’ season 2 trailer

There is no trailer yet for The Flight Attendant season 2. The only footage we have seen of the upcoming season is a quick look at Kaley Cuoco in the HBO 2022 preview video. You can give that a look below.

What to Watch will update this page as more information about The Flight Attendant season 2 becomes available.