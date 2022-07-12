The Kardashians season 2: release date and everything we know about the reality series

It’s hard to believe that the Kardashian (and Jenner) family has been doing reality television since 2007. In the roughly 15 years that they’ve shown their lives to the world, fans have seen Kourtney give birth to three children, Kim get married and go through the process of divorce twice and Khloé navigate tumultuous relationships of her own with both her ex-husband and the father of her child. Not to mention, viewers have also seen Kendall transform into a model, Kylie grow into a billionaire mogul and mom Kris evolve into the prototype of a great manager. With all of that said, what more could possibly be shown in The Kardashians season 2?

Apparently a lot.

Looking at daily headlines, the family has been dealing with a multimillion-dollar lawsuit, a wedding, an embarrassing love scandal and a medical crisis just to name a few things expected to be shown this new season. Even with the serious aspects of their lives being televised, The Kardashian audience will no doubt see moments of levity that continue to make these women entertaining to watch.

Here’s everything we know about The Kardashians season 2.

The Kardashians season 2 premieres on Thursday, September 22 on Hulu. Like last season, it’s expected that single episodes will be released every Thursday on the platform.

In the UK, The Kardashians season 2 debuts on Thursday, September 22 on Disney Plus. Again, it’s expected that single episodes will be released every Thursday on the platform.

The Kardashians season 2 cast

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Kendall Jenner on The Kardashians (Image credit: Hulu)

Unlike other reality shows such as The Real Housewives, The Kardashians' core cast remains the same. While there may be new additions featured on the show such as their children and love interests, at the heart of the series is the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

Leading the way in the series is of course Kim Kardashian. The Skims owner and future lawyer may not be the matriarch of the crew or even the oldest sibling, but the family’s reality empire was largely built on her shoulders, and she is arguably the most well-known celebrity of the bunch.

Kim is joined by the only other Kardashians on the show, Kourtney and Khloé. Kourtney continues to make her name synonymous with health and wellness with her brand Poosh, while Khloé continues to make headway with her clothing company Good American.

While the series is titled The Kardashians, there are equally the same number of Jenners on the cast. Despite getting divorced from her ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner, Kris retained the last name. Perhaps this was a wise decision as the name Kris Jenner represents unparalleled entertainment management.

The youngest of the bunch, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have pretty much spent most of their lives growing up on camera. They went from young kids to powerhouses in their own right. Kendall is a world-class model and Kylie has created a billion-dollar beauty business. Not bad for the two ladies.

For those hoping for a Rob sighting this season of The Kardashians, we’d encourage you not to hold your breath. Additionally, judging by the trailer, long-standing fixture in the Kardashian fold, Scott Disick, may not be featured as much this season.

The Kardashians season 2 plot

Khloé Kardashian in The Kardashians (Image credit: Hulu)

By the end of season 1, Khloé was certainly dealing with the most drama. When Kim found out that her sister’s on-again-off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson fathered another child with someone else, she immediately told Khloé. The news was clearly a crushing blow to the youngest Kardashian sister, and she understandably had to take a moment to gather herself. It looks like season 2 will feature her trying to heal from a broken heart and moving forward.

Also in season 1, viewers got to see Kourtney and Travis Barker get engaged. Well, it looks like season 2 will largely show the happy couple in the middle of planning their wedding. No word if Scott’s feelings will play a part in this particular story arc.

With Kim, season 1 largely showed her on her journey to become an attorney as she juggled motherhood, a divorce, a new relationship and the ins and outs of her businesses. It appears that will continue to be what viewers see from her in season 2 of the series. On an interesting note, unlike last season when viewers got to hear from her boyfriend Pete Davidson, viewers will actually get to see him onscreen with her in the upcoming episodes.

The Jenner sisters don't often share their drama on camera, and it appears that will be true in season 2. Viewers should be on the lookout for Kylie trying to live her best life post-baby number two and Kendall’s surprising new hair color.

Then there’s Kris. The “momager” will be dealing with her own health crisis that she will debate on sharing with her children.

Oh, and we can’t forget the lawsuit the family is facing in season 2. Seemingly the multimillion-dollar lawsuit mentioned in the teaser is the very one brought against them by Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna. (For those not as familiar with the case, we recommend checking out The Washington Post (opens in new tab)coverage.)

The Kardashians season 2 trailer

While an official trailer for the new season has not yet been released, we do have a teaser. After watching the teaser we have to ask. Are you a fan of a blonde Kim and a red-haired Kendall?

How to watch the Kardashians

The Kardashians is a Hulu Original series that will air exclusively in the US on the platform. Those interested in watching the show will need to have a subscription to the streaming service. Hulu currently offers both an ad-supported and ad-free subscription. Interested viewers in the UK can watch the series exclusively on Disney Plus.

By the way, if you haven’t quite caught up with all the episodes of The Kardashians season 1, now would be a good time to start streaming what you missed.