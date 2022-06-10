Tristan Thompson paternity news rocks this week's episode of The Kardashians

It's the bombshell we've all been waiting for: the Tristan Thompson paternity news has finally dropped on this week's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu and it's a doozy.

For those who haven't been "keeping up with the Kardashians" lately, here's the tea: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been on-again, off-again since beginning their relationship in 2016, with numerous infidelities on the sports star's part leading to the pair's split in 2019.

However, the couple was back together, raising their daughter True, and working on their relationship as of The Kardashians episode nine, when the scandal broke. High off the success of her Good American campaign, Khloé tells gal pal Malika: "At this moment in my life, everything’s just really in a good place." The good vibes don't last long.

At the very end of the episode, the show's camera crew can be seen heading into Kim's personal gym at 6:30 am. "Guys, let’s get to the gym right now; I don’t know what’s going on," a crew member says. In the gym, we find the reality star frantic on the phone, and then the revelation: Tristan has cheated on Khloé yet again, at his 30th birthday party that Khloé threw him — only this time the woman is pregnant with his child.

Having no success reaching her younger sister Khloé, Kim reels over the phone with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kylie and Kourtney about the shocking news, which also includes that Thompson is in a legal battle with the woman and signed an official declaration admitting to the infidelity. Unsurprisingly, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is absolutely horrified by the news.

"I was so team him," Kim says, who forwarded the declaration directly to Thompson and texted, "Does Khloé know about this?"

"Is Tristan just, like, the worst person ever?" Kendall asks, adding: "[Khloé] doesn’t deserve this. This has to be her final sign."

“It couldn’t be more awful,” Kourtney agrees.

Finally, an unwitting Khloé calls Kim back. Upon seeing the legal declaration that Kim sent her, she's heard saying, "What the f*ck is this?" right before the credits roll. Talk about a cliffhanger!

We'll have to see how it all plays out behind the scenes during The Kardashians season 1 finale on Thursday, June 16.

The Kardashians is on Hulu in the US. If you're looking to watch The Kardashians, you should seriously consider picking up the Disney Bundle. Meanwhile, it's on Disney Plus in the UK.