Fans react to cringe-worthy Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson moment on The Kardashians

It's funny watching The Kardashians on Hulu when you already know how the bulk of the storylines are going to end up — thanks to 24-hour social media and the Kardashian-Jenner clan's sheer ubiquity, even non-fans know more details than they'd like to admit about Hollywood's most famous family.

For instance, we already know going into episode six that — spoiler alert! — Kim Kardashian passes the baby bar exam, and Scott Disick feels "left out" from the family now that ex Kourtney Kardashian is engaged to Travis Barker. We also already know about how Khloé Kardashian's relationship with basketball player and baby daddy Tristan Thompson turned out, which makes watching the doomed couple before everything hit the fan all the more awkward.

Let's backtrack: by this point in the season, Khloé and Tristan are giving it another shot after infidelity on his part, with Khloé revealing in a confessional during an earlier episode: "We're good. We're actually in a really good place. We just got back together. He's been going to therapy a lot. There's just been a lot of effort on his part."

We see the twosome spending time together in the May 19 episode, utilizing Kim's gym for a couple's workout while Khloé's house is under construction. After Kim's ex Kanye cheerfully shows up at the house to pick up his kids from Kim, Khloé asks Tristan if he thinks it's weird that the Kardashians' exes are still members of the family.

"Is this not the most — either an individual would say, 'What an amazing family that you guys just keep everyone around at all times,' or are you like 'How does this family still keep all these guys around?' Like once you're in, it's like the mob, you can't get out," she tells him.

"We have a very loyal, strong vibe in our family," Khloé says in a confessional. "We are great co-parenters, we are great at blending families. We've learned that from my mom and my dad," citing how her father and stepfather would go golfing together once a week.

"Like Scott is never leaving. Kayne is never living," Khloé tells Tristan. "Looks like you're never leaving! We're all here forever."

"No, no, more like you're never leaving me," Tristan tells her.

The response is chilling because what Khloé doesn't yet know (but the audience does) is that at the very time of this conversation, Tristan had committed another infidelity and impregnated a woman named Maralee Nichols.

It's no surprise, then, that The Kardashians fans had plenty to say about the foreshadowing moment between the couple.

Fans react to *that* Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson moment

