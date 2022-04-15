Is Scott Disick in the new Kardashian show? Premiere episode reveals where he and Kourtney stand now

Fans are rooting for "left out" Scott Disick after the premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu

Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
After many PDA-filled months of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gallivanting around, TV fans have been curious: Is Scott Disick in the new Kardashian show?

The answer is yes, Kourtney's ex and the father of her three children is featured in the brand new Hulu series The Kardashians, which debuted on the streamer on Thursday, April 14. But while he's notoriously been chummy-chummy with the entire Kardashian clan in the past, as he was on their E! show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, things seem less copacetic in the latest series.  

The drama starts when sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian realize that Disick wasn't present at a family barbecue at mom Kris Jenner's house, which Kourtney was attending with her touchy-feely drummer beau. 

"Wait... so no one invited Scott?" Kim asks Khloé. "I don't know. I didn't invite him. You didn't ask Kourt?" Khloé responds, confused. 

"No, I just honestly forgot... Does that make us awful human beings that we're going on with our lives?" Kim asks. "It's everything that he was always, like, afraid of. 'I don't have any family, you're my only family.' And now it's coming true."

For her side of things, Kourtney crashes in with a confessional, saying: "Hold on guys! Scott and I have been broken up for seven years and I gave him 10 years before that. So why is everyone making such a big deal about this? Let's just not hate on a girl who, finally, knows what she deserves."

Kim tries to do damage control by trying to convince Kourtney and Scott's son Reign not to tell his father about the barbecue. Of course that backfires and Scott ends up finding out. Khloé, who still has a close friendship with her sister's ex, checks in on him and how he feels about his status with Kourtney and the Kardashian-Jenner family. 

"Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful, especially when I don't have another family to go to," Disick reveals.

"Do you think you can handle being around Kourt and her new boyfriend?" Khloé asks Scott, to which he sadly responds: "I'd rather be around them and be around my family than not at all."

"I think for the first time, probably, in my life, it's finally starting to change," Scott says of his standing with Kourtney. "Now that Kourtney's got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on." 

"It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically but now it's becoming a huge adjustment losing her as kind of a best friend," Disick says in a confessional. "I would say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."

"All I need is just to be acknowledged. Do I even mean anything to anyone?" he asks. 

When Khloé brings up their discussion later to Kourtney and Kim over lunch, Kourt responds: "For so many years, Scott's always gotten away with bad behavior and still been invited, and I don't think that's gonna continue."

Fans react to Scott Disick on The Kardashians:

Some The Kardashians viewers were clearly Team Kourtney, while others were worried for Disick and happy to see him included in the new series. 

