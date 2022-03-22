The Kardashians: start date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new series.

The Kardashians are back! Yes, if anyone was not entirely convinced when the Kardashians announced they’d be retiring from reality TV for good, it was with very good reason.

After inviting us to watch every facet of their lives for 14 years, the decision to stop filming Keeping up with the Kardashians after an incredible 20 seasons, seemed truly groundbreaking. Of course, almost immediately, fan speculation was rife as to their next step.



It was always certain that something would be afoot, or at least in the planning. And now we know. Their brand new show — The Kardashians — launches in April. And we've got all the details.

The series premiere of Kardashians is Thursday, April 14 on Hulu. New episodes are expected every following Thursday.

Where can I watch The Kardashians in the UK?

The new show launches on Hulu in the US which is not currently available to watch in the UK. However, faithful UK viewers will be relieved to hear that the show will be streaming on Disney Plus — and it launches on the same day, Thursday, April 14, so there's no need to miss a minute.

What's the Kardashians’ new show on Hulu about?

In a characteristically bold move, the most prominent family in reality television announced their new show less than a year after the fond farewell to Keeping up with the Kardashians. The title of the new show has been kept uncharacteristically simple, “The Kardashians”. Although let's face it they hardly need any explanation or introduction.

We are already in no doubt of the promise of gloriously high levels of drama about to unfold, thanks to the social media updates of various Kardashians. We know about Kim’s high-profile divorce (some acrimonious developments have been already highly publicized) but there's a suggestion there might be more info about her rather surprising new relationship.

There's also a life-changing new romance for Kourtney. And let’s not forget the ever-changing landscape of Khloe and her “complicated” relationship, as well as the inevitable announcement of joyful new arrivals. We've also heard hints there'll be more focus on the relationships of the two youngest girls of the family — something that they have previously remained tight-lipped over.

Of course, this business-centric family will remain firmly in control of final editing rights, and there seems to be a very conscious attempt to shift attention more towards the family's business matters — in conjunction with the usual family and relationship dynamics. Possibly, they have decided that they deserve recognition for more than “simply” being the first family of reality TV and are trying to show a more rounded view of the family — an evolution from the entertainment brand they started as to the multi-faceted business empire they are today.

Interestingly, it also seems that the family may have had enough of taking a measured response to criticism — are we finally going to see the family fight back?

Who are the Kardashians and why are they famous?

Undisputed masters of self-publicity and social media, the Kardashians have made their living and firmly established their brand, over the years, by (over) sharing their personal lives with the world. And, considering the brand was borne out of the notoriety of a murder trial in the 1990s (Robert Kardashian was O. J. Simpson's attorney), followed by the disclosure of Kim Kardashian's sex tape, this family is the ultimate example of how to turn lemons into lemonade.

The Kardashians are obviously of the school of thought that there's no challenge that can't be turned into an opportunity. And, on the whole, nothing seems to be off-limits for public consumption, making them a firm viewers' favorite. From romantic relationships to relationships between family and friends, what we get from them is absolute authenticity, warts and all.

The family is headed up by formidable matriarch Kris Jenner. Alongside her are her three daughters from her marriage to Robert Kardashian (Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian) and two from her marriage to Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner (Kendall and Kylie Jenner). With a lesson in branding seemingly written in the stars ahead of time (all of their names starting with K), this family is truly a force of nature.

Everything they do, and everything that happens to them, seems perfectly positioned to stoke public debate. A highly publicized lifestyle, a plethora of high profile relationships, numerous hugely successful businesses across a variety of industries, a long-running TV show — not to mention numerous spin-offs — and a matriarch who has even trademarked the word “momager”.

Is there a Kardashians trailer?

C'mon, the queens of self-promotion will be pumping out the promotional content from now until showtime... We got a taster from them earlier this year...

And a full Kardashians trailer dropped a few days ago, giving us a glimpse of all the drama that's coming our way.

Who is in The Kardashians cast?

So whose lives can we look forward to seeing unfold this time around?



The trailer has told us a lot... it shows all of the main characters — Khloe, Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall and Kylie — are present and correct. We also know that Scott Disick features. We expect to see the new men in their lives. And anyone concerned with Kourtney’s apparent increasing reticence to film last year should worry no more. She's all over the new trailer and it's clear that her new relationship (with Blink-182 musician, Travis Barker) has brought with it brand new energy and attitude to life and filming.

As ever, you have to give them their due. We're all aware that there's a huge element of PR planning but this family is brilliant at delivering entertainment and escapism to viewers through a glimpse into how the other half lives. We're invited along for the highs of their lives, but we're also there during the lowest of their lows. And for that, they should be given the credit that they so rightly deserve.