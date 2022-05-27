The Kardashians fans fuming as Kris and Kylie fake it as middle-class people

We already know that the Kardashian family is far from normal — that insane scene of Kendall Jenner cutting cucumbers on an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu is more than enough proof that these stars are not just like us. But it looks like the Kardashian-Jenner clan at least has some self-awareness about how unusual their lives are.

Spotting an IHOP while driving around with her mother-manager Kris Jenner during Thursday's episode, Kylie Jenner tells her mom: "Can you take me [to IHOP] soon? I just want to do normal things with you. I just think when I'm pregnant, I just want to feel really normal." That sentiment leads Kris to reveal that she hadn't been to a grocery store in two years. Kylie concurs: "I haven't been to a grocery store in forever. I want to go to the grocery stores and pick my own things!"

"One of the things that gets a little tricky is privacy," Kris says in a confessional. "I stopped going to the grocery store because people in the store started sneaking pictures, and paparazzi started showing up. It was hard."

Despite the risk of passersby snapping photos of them, the famous relatives decide to have a "normal" day of grocery shopping and getting the car washed. Choosing Vintage Grocers in Malibu, the twosome delightedly go up and down the aisles, oohing and ahhing over food items: "There's tater tots with sweet potatoes! Who knew they made this?!" Kris exclaims at one point.

Kris and Kylie going shopping was almost as bad as watching Kendal cut cucumbers! (Image credit: Hulu)

"I just need the experience of checking out. I waited for this for years," Kris says, celebrating when her credit card swipe is accepted for payment. (Kris Jenner reportedly has a net worth of $190 Million, FYI.) That joy extends to loading the groceries into the car themselves and Kylie putting the shopping cart back in its designated spot, with Kris shouting her signature line "You're doing amazing sweetie!" in encouragement.

The Jenners then take their "normo" act to the gas station for a tank fill and a car wash, during which Kris proclaims: "This is like Disneyland. We have to bring the kids here. This is the best $12 we've ever spent!"

Of the whole experience, Kris Jenner says in a confessional: "The most important thing to me is spending time with all my kids and my family, and it gets harder and harder as the years go by, which makes me really sad. So, any chance I can grab a little bit of time with any of them — even if it means going through a car wash — I have Kylie all to myself, and that means everything."

Fans cringe at Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner's "normal" day

Despite Kris's wholesome words, fans of The Kardashians didn't find the duo's day all that charming. In fact, viewers called them out for their "privilege"...

Kris cheering on Kylie for returning a shopping cart… #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/aFZ43yLhdoMay 27, 2022 See more

The Kardashians being so unattached to regular life is the level of wealth I am trying to achieve #TheKardashiansMay 27, 2022 See more

Kris and Kylie cosplaying middle class??…I don’t think. #TheKardashiansMay 27, 2022 See more

😂 @KrisJenner and @KylieJenner going through the gas station drive thru car wash was hilarious. Kris probably hasn’t pumped gas in 15-20 years. #starstheyrejustlikeus @kardashianshulu #TheKardashiansMay 27, 2022 See more

Kris/Kylie doing normal things is a joke! #outoftouch #TheKardashiansMay 27, 2022 See more

Kylie and Kris really didn’t know they get to stay in the car when getting a car wash I literally can’t #TheKardashiansMay 27, 2022 See more

I aspire to be so filthy rich I start finding joy in doing daily menial tasks as Kris Kenner did pumping gas, car wash, loading my groceries, bank card not declining…yadda yadda yadda #TheKardashiansMay 27, 2022 See more

I hate going grocery shopping, Kris and Kylie can do mine anytime they want #TheKardashiansMay 27, 2022 See more

the part where kris and kylie went grocery shopping was the most unrelatable thing i have ever watched in my whole life #TheKardashiansMay 27, 2022 See more

Kris and Kylie doing normal things is so cringe and feels like forced television. It shows how much work they get done for them by their employees from day to day. #TheKardashiansMay 27, 2022 See more

I don’t know whether to laugh or harshly judge Kris and Kylie for not knowing how to put in gas #TheKardashiansMay 27, 2022 See more

New episodes of Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK.