Kendall Jenner cutting cucumbers is the most insane moment of The Kardashians yet

Kendall Jenner cutting cucumbers in The Kardashians has got fans talking.

There are many moments throughout The Kardashians on Hulu that remind viewers that the stars of the Kardashian-Jenner brood are not like us, like when Kylie Jenner drives around Los Angeles in her custom bubblegum-pink Rolls Royce or Kris Jenner debuts a $20,000 room dedicated to dishes in her new home.

But one moment has been dubbed the most out-of-touch by fans and it's a surprising one: Kendall Jenner cutting cucumbers, or attempting to at least.

In episode five of the Hulu series, the 26-year-old supermodel can be seen making herself a snack at her momager Kris's lavish home in Calabasas, Los Angeles. When Kris suggests having the family's professional chef fix up something for her daughter to eat, Kendall insists that chopping up a cucumber for herself would be 'easy.'

It looked to be anything but, as Jenner awkwardly displayed the type of knife skills—or lack thereof—that would have Gordon Ramsay roaring with rage, not bothering to hold down the vegetable as she sliced and nearly cutting off her thumb with a large butcher's knife.

“Be careful, because I nicked myself the other day,” Kris tells her as she watches on. “I know, I’m kinda scared,” Kendall replied, before asking: “Don’t cucumbers have seeds?”

She seemingly directed to the cameraman: “I’m definitely not a good cutter so don’t zoom in on me. I’m not professional whatsoever.”

That fact was pretty obvious, and Kris quickly brought in the pros: “Hey, chef! Do you want to cut this up for her?”

With her snack plate safely prepared, Kendall had enough sustenance to get into a screaming smackdown with pseudo former brother-in-law Scott Disick, over her not inviting him to her birthday party, but even that couldn't edge out her knife play for the model's most dramatic moment of the episode.

Fans are losing it over that clip of Kendall Jenner cutting cucumbers:

Kendall's cringe-worthy kitchen moment instantly went viral on social media, with many noting that the reality star likely didn't know how to properly chop up produce because she grew up with professional chefs and those ubiquitous delivery salads at her beck and call. "It's hard being rich!" one Twitter user quipped...

