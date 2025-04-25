Grosse Pointe Garden Society exclusive clip: Catherine is not impressed

Preparations for the annual gala continue in Grosse Pointe Garden Society. What to Watch has an exclusive clip of the April 25 episode in which Catherine (Aja Naomi King) presides over a tasting menu.

It has been busy for the gardeners as life continues to throw challenges and roadblocks in their way.

Here's the episode description of "Seasons," the April 25 episode of Grosse Pointe Garden Society: "Alice welcomes a new addition to the family to snap Doug out of his funk. Catherine is torn as she must help sell her childhood home. Birdie receives surprising news that changes everything. Brett teams up with Melissa to care for their sick kids."

Take a look at the exclusive clip below:

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Exclusive Clip "Tasting Menu" - YouTube Watch On

As you can see, Catherine has a lot to say about the tasting menu from one of the prospective caterers for the gala. The chef might have a Michelin star, but Catherine isn't impressed by the food despite Alice (AnnaSophia Robb) and Brett's (Ben Rappaport) attempts to put a positive spin on the offerings.

Birdie (Melissa Fumero) is feeling utterly nauseous by the massive spread and it doesn't help when Catherine says the next tasting menu, presented by a James Beard Award winner, will arrive in a few days. Unfortunately, Alice has a new puppy at home and Brett's hosting a house full of sick kids. They know Catherine is feeling the pressure of selling her childhood home, even though she says it's not a big deal and she looks forward to the commission.

After explaining that her puppy has to go outside to potty every two hours, Birdie suggests a night nurse while Catherine jokes that maybe she should have had a baby. No, Alice says quickly, "that would have been way worse."

Needless to say, there's a lot of life happening amongst the Grosse Pointe Garden Society gardeners, and that's not even counting all of the other drama in their lives. We can't wait to tune in to see what happens next!

Grosse Pointe Garden Society airs Fridays at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.