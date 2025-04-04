New episodes of Grosse Pointe Garden Society airing on Fridays starting tonight, April 4

NBC’s mystery series shifts to a new night.

Aja Naomi King and Melissa Fumero in Grosse Pointe Garden Society
Aja Naomi King and Melissa Fumero in Grosse Pointe Garden Society (Image credit: Mark Hill/NBC)

If you’ve been hooked by the various mysteries in Grosse Pointe Garden Society and can’t wait for the next episode of the new NBC drama series, then we have a key programming note for you. Starting Friday, April 4, new episodes of Grosse Pointe Garden Society will air on Fridays at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society follows four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above. The series stars Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, AnnaSophia Robb, Matthew Davis, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis and Felix Wolfe.

The show premiered on Sunday, February 23, alongside Suits: LA and The Americas. That’s where it has been airing new episodes since, but NBC announced on March 18, that it was moving the show to Friday, taking over the hour that was previously occupied by Happy’s Place and Lopez vs Lopez. To watch live, you need to have access to your local NBC station through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, a live TV streaming service (i.e., Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV) or a Peacock Premium Plus subscription.

Episodes will still debut on Peacock for all subscribers the day after airing on NBC, so now fans will be able to stream Grosse Pointe Garden Society’s latest episodes on Saturdays.

In our official Grosse Pointe Garden Society review, WTW’s Sarabeth Pollock called the series “quirky and charming, with the right mix of dark humor.”

As for what viewers can expect in the latest episode of Grosse Pointe Garden Society airing on April 4, the episode is titled “Germination.” Here is the synopsis:

“Alice faces unexpected challenges at work; Brett feels pressure launching his car restoration business; Birdie grows more involved in a tempting affair; in flash forwards, Catherine's marriage faces new hurdles when law enforcement seeks answers.”

Check out the preview for the new episode right here:

Grosse Pointe Garden Society 1x07 Preview - YouTube Grosse Pointe Garden Society 1x07 Preview - YouTube
Watch On
Michael Balderston
Michael Balderston

Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.

